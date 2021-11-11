'BMF': Snoop Dogg's Pastor Swift Has a Powerful Sermon on His Heart – Watch the Sneak Peek! (Exclusive)

Snoop Dogg's smooth Pastor Swift has a sermon in his heart!

50 Cent's latest Starz series BMF returns on Sunday with its seventh episode, "All in the Family," and ET has an exclusive clip of the rapper's appearance in the upcoming installment. The clip showcases Snoop's character, Pastor Swift, and spotlights the 50-year-old rapper's ability to give the same calm and hilarious energy that he's added to the many roles he's portrayed throughout his career.

In the video for the latest episode, Pastor Swift gives his flock a powerful sermon after the death of young Darius. Darius had been stabbed by Eric Kofi Abrefa's character, Lamar, adding another soul to the dangerously high body count that keeps growing every week.

"Sooner than later, we're all going up beyond Earth to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. So you better get your life right now because tomorrow their will might be too late," Pastor Swift tells the mourning congregation, adding that he understands that it's not always easy to praise God during dark times and after such violence.

"The Lord has called home our young brother Darius, and on this day we are here to celebrate his life. This is a day to rejoice -- God will be with us through these dark times. But let's not forget what took young Darius from us," he adds. "The devil is a liar and he's decimating our community!"

Swift lists all the ways that the flock's community has been turned on its head as someone leads "our young Black brothers astray," including the introduction of drugs to the neighborhood. All the while, Charles Flenory (Russell Hornsby) and his family guiltily listen from the pews.

"We shouldn't have to worry about being executed by our own. Please, Father, do not forsake our young Black brothers for they know not what they do," Swift finishes.

BMF / Starz

Inspired by a true story, BMF follows Demetrius "Big Meech" and Terry "Southwest T" Flenory who rise from the decaying streets of southwest Detroit in the late 1980s and give birth to one of the most influential crime families in the country. The brothers combined their charismatic leadership and business acumen to bring their vision beyond the drug trade and into the world of hip-hop, rendering the brothers iconic on a global level.

"BMF Episode 107, 'All in the Family,' is an historic television event, embodying everything BMF represents: music, culture and entertainment," executive producer Randy Huggins told ET. "The writing, cinematography, costumes, production design, and music, are firing on all cylinders with 50 Cent at the helm pulling incredible performances out of our amazing cast. One of the biggest artists in music is executive producing a series about two of the biggest street legends in history, and is directing this landmark episode featuring Snoop Dogg, Eminem, and Kash Doll. TALK ABOUT THE POWER OF HIP-HOP!"

New episodes of BMF premiere on Sundays across all STARZ platforms at 8 PM ET/PT.