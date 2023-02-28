'Bling Empire' Star Kelly Mi Li Reveals Boyfriend William Ma With Baby Shower

Kelly Mi Li is publicly revealing her beau! Three months after the 37-year-old Bling Empire star announced her pregnancy, she took to Instagram to share that the dad of her baby on the way is her boyfriend, William Ma.

The exciting reveal came after Mi Li shared pics of her baby shower on Instagram, some of which featured Ma. She later confirmed her boyfriend's identity to People.

One of the pics featured Ma happily looking down at Mi Li's bump as she smiled for the camera, while another shot showed the dad-to-be giving his girlfriend a kiss on the check.

Other photos included details from the shower, which was held at the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills for attendees including Chrishell Stause, Mary Fitzgerald, Amanza Smith, Cheryl Burke, Natalie Lee, Kim Lee and Kane Lim, per the outlet.

"I am still floating on a cloud and lost for words from this weekend! We were surrounded by so much love and support from our friends and family to celebrate our baby girl," Mi Li wrote on Instagram. "Deepest thanks to my best friend for almost 20 years @francescadutton for throwing me the most magical baby shower!"

Mi Li added that her "heart is full so much gratitude and pure joy."

Mi Li announced her pregnancy in November, but didn't reveal the father of the baby on the way at the time. She had, however, teased fans with a shot of a mystery man the month before, around the same time she told ET that she was "happily off the market."

"I definitely found the one," she gushed. "It's true, when you find the one you just know... There are still really good guys out there."

Then, in December, ET exclusively revealed that Mi Li would soon be a girl mom.

Courtesy of Kelly Mi LI

"My partner and I wanted to keep the general reveal super simple and intimate," Mi Li told ET at the time, "so we did a home picnic in our yard with just the two of us and our dog, Sophia!"

"I don’t know if it was the pregnancy hormones, but I did one of the happy cries when we found out," she added. "It will always be a moment that I cherish and hold close to my heart. We are so excited to meet our baby girl!"