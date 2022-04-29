'Bling Empire' Season 2 Trailer Ramps Up the Drama and Introduces New Cast Members

The claws are out on Bling Empire.

In season 2 of the Netflix reality series, a romance between Kevin and Kim begins to brew, Cherie and Jessey’s relationship is questioned and, as Kane and Kevin’s best friendship is tested, Beverly Hills rivals, Christine and Anna, put a new twist on the art of social warfare. But through it all, the one thing these friends hold dearest to their hearts is their love for each other… and of course, impeccable style.

Joining the cast this season are television personality Dorothy Wang, formerly a star of E!'s Rich Kids of Beverly Hills, and Vietnam native and business entrepreneur Mimi Morris.

Netflix released the two-minute trailer touting the new season, and the glitz and glamour of Bling Empire is back and more extravagant than ever as the group navigates complicated love lives, intense rivalries and never-ending gossip. The trailer ends with an argument involving Kevin, Kane and Kim, after something Kevin didn't want Kim to know surfaces. "I hate when you do this!" Kevin yells as he angrily breaks a glass, after Kane reveals to him that he had to tell Kim.

"Oh my god, I am in complete shock. What the --?" Kane says in horror. Watch the official trailer for the new season below.

Bling Empire drops Friday, May 13 on Netflix.

