'Bling Empire: New York' Is Coming to Netflix: Watch the Glitzy First Teaser

Netflix's Bling Empire is heading to the Big Apple.

Ahead of Bling Empire's third season, Netflix dropped the first teaser for its upcoming spin-off, Bling Empire: New York. Promising a "new empire" with "bigger bling," the flashy trailer does not disappoint as it teases romance, drama, style -- hello New York Fashion Week! -- and, of course, diamonds.

"Meet a fresh group of wealthy, sophisticated and hilarious Asian-Americans from New York City, where the quality of real estate is measured by address, not acreage. Conversations are direct, not coded. And competition – for love, for money, and for power – is fierce," Netflix described in a synopsis. "Billionaires, CEOs, and fashion icons - it’s a city where you can be anything you want to be."

Rich Kids of Beverly Hills alum and Bling Empire season 2 star Dorothy Wang is one of the stars taking center stage in Manhattan as cameras chronicle her dating life. As she proclaims, "I'm single -- ready to mingle."

Since a premiere date has not yet been revealed, fans will have to just sit tight on more news from Bling Empire in New York City. Until then, viewers can get a new dose of glamour with the third season premiering Oct. 5 on Netflix.