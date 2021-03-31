Blake Shelton Weighs in on Ariana Grande Joining 'The Voice'

Ariana Grande's season of The Voice hasn't even started yet, but Blake Shelton is already reminding her who the winningest coach is!

The country crooner virtually joined Hoda Kotb as a surprise co-host on Today With Hoda & Jenna on Wednesday, where he dished on his upcoming wedding to Gwen Stefani and all things The Voice -- including his thoughts on the new coach.

On Tuesday, Grande was announced as the fourth coach on the upcoming 21st season -- replacing Nick Jonas, who's currently coaching his team through the season 20 Battle Rounds -- and Shelton shared his immediate thoughts, noting that he had just learned the news as well!

"About two days ago, the producers texted us and said it was going to be Ariana," he shared. "I'm excited about it. I'm a fan of hers. I'm not going to lie, we're still going to beat the crap out of her, you know, on the show. It’s our job -- they pay us to win, Hoda. They don't pay me to lose."

Shelton is the only coach who's been with The Voice since the very first season, having coached all 20 seasons so far. He joked, "I used to look like Ariana when I started the show, and now look at me!"

While he's aiming for another win in season 20 -- which would extend his record to eight Voice victories -- Shelton admitted that the show is currently in his "least favorite" part of the competition, the Battle and Knockout Rounds, where coaches have to eliminate singers from their teams after head-to-head performances.

"You have these people, you beg them to be on your team and then, the very next thing you do is kick half of them off," he noted. "That's what makes it so great to watch as a fan of the show. I mean, that's what keeps you on the edge of your seat. But as a coach, I hate that part."

"My favorite is still the Blind Auditions," Shelton added. "It's so much fun that we get to hear all the singers and that's when we really get to go for the throat, as far as the coaches competing against each other. That's where I can't wait to get a hold of Ariana."

Grande shared her excitement at joining The Voice'supcoming season in a statement on Tuesday, saying, "I’m so honored and excited to join The Voice family! I have been a huge fan of the show for such a long time. I can’t wait to go head-to-head with the incredible coaches, get to know these new artists and help to take their craft to the next level."

The Voice airs Mondays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.