Blake Shelton, Mickey Guyton and More to Perform at the 55th Annual CMA Awards

The 55th annual CMA Awards are coming soon to ABC, and on Thursday, the Country Music Association announced the show's first lineup of performers. The show, hosted by Luke Bryan, will include performances from first-time nominees as well as reigning CMA Awards winners.

This year’s performances will include Jimmie Allen, Brothers Osborne, Eric Church, Dan + Shay, Mickey Guyton featuring Brittney Spencer and Madeline Edwards, Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde and Blake Shelton, who will all be performing live form the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

CMA New Artist of the Year nominee and current Dancing with the Stars cast member Allen will perform his hit "Freedom Was A Highway." Three-time CMA Award-nominated group this year Brothers Osborne will deliver a deeply personal performance from their CMA Album of the Year-nominated "Skeletons," while reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year and five-time nominee this year including Entertainer of the Year again, Church will perform his song "Heart on Fire" from his CMA Album of the Year-nominated "Heart."

Two-time consecutive CMA Vocal Duo of the Year Dan + Shay, nominated again in the same category this year, will perform their hit "I Should Probably Go To Bed."



This year's newcomer, CMA New Artist of the Year nominee Guyton, will welcome rising artists Spencer and Edwards for a collaboration her debut album, "Remember Her Name." Two-time nominee this year Pearce and three-time nominee this year McBryde will perform their heart-wrenching duet, "Never Wanted to Be That Girl," and 10-time CMA Awards winner Shelton will bring his "Come Back as a Country Boy" to the CMA Awards stage.

Additional performers and presenters for the 55th Annual CMA Awards will be revealed in the coming weeks.

The 2021 CMA Awards air Nov. 10 at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC.

