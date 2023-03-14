Blake Shelton, Kelsea Ballerini, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood and More to Perform at 2023 CMT Music Awards

The biggest names in country are headed to the 2023 CMT Music Awards!

The first round of performers for the upcoming awards show was announced on Tuesday and includes stars like Blake Shelton, Keith Urban, Carly Pearce, Cody Johnson, Lainey Wilson, co-host Kelsea Ballerini and more.

The names join previously announced performers Carrie Underwood and co-host Kane Brown and his wife, Katelyn Brown.

A Video of the Year nominee, Shelton recently spoke with ET about why he thinks the CMT Music Awards "means more" than your typical awards show -- and it boils down to the fans.

"Our industry, there’s so many under-the-table political things going on, it’s always nice to win any award, but when you know for sure [that] fans took the time and they voted for you, then that means the world."

"I love being able to be a part of a show like that because I just feel like they have more credibility to me," he added. "Those are the people buying the music, they should have a say in who they give their trophies to!"

The 2023 CMT Music Awards air live April 2 on CBS and stream live and on demand on Paramount+.