Blake Shelton, Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini and More to Perform During CBS' 'New Year's Eve Live'

Country music fans are going to be able to count down to 2022 with some of their favorite artists!

On Thursday, CBS announced that it will be airing New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash special from downtown Nashville on Friday, Dec. 31 -- and the list of performers is impressive.

Jason Aldean, Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Gabby Barrett, Dierks Bentley, Brooks & Dunn, Luke Bryan, Dan + Shay, Elle King, Miranda Lambert, Darius Rucker, Blake Shelton, Cole Swindell, Zac Brown Band are all confirmed to hit the stage for the holiday special. Additional acts will be announced at a later date.

New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash will air 8:00 to 11:00 p.m. ET/PT on CBS, and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.