Blake Lively Gushes Over Taylor Swift's 'Folklore' After Singer Seemingly Reveals Name of Her Third Child

Blake Lively is a big fan of Taylor Swift's latest album. Swift dropped her new record, Folklore, on Friday, and soon after, Lively took to her Instagram Story to sing the GRAMMY winner's praises. Among the songs on the album is a track called "Betty," which fans speculate is the name of Lively and Ryan Reynolds' third child.

In her note on social media, Lively thanked Swift, Aaron Dessner and Jack Antonoff, who produced the album, and Bon Iver. She also gave a shout-out to William Bowery, who is credited with co-writing two tracks on Folklore, and suspected by many fans to be pseudonym for Swift's boyfriend, Joe Alwyn.

"Can we all please crawl inside that piano with you and live in this album..." Lively wrote. "Like you, Folklore is full of heart, soul, humor, passion, intelligence, wit, whimsy, reality, imagination, strength, vulnerability, and above all things: Love."

Lively and Swift have been friends for years, and in 2017, the actress' oldest daughter, James, had a small cameo on the 30-year-old singer's track, "Gorgeous," off her Reputation album. The names James and Inez (Lively's second child) are both mentioned in "Betty," causing fans to guess the song's title is indeed in honor of Reynolds and Lively's baby girl, born last October.

Swifties have been hard at work trying to decode Folklore, while Swift's celeb friends have also been expressing their love for the album.

"She’s done it again @taylorswift," Selena Gomez wrote on her Instagram Story over the weekend, alongside a screenshot of herself listening to "Cardigan."

