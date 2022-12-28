Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds: A Timeline of Their Love Story

From platonic co-stars to preparing to welcome their fourth child together, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have a love story for the ages! The pair met on the set of the superhero film Green Lantern, and despite being in other relationships at the time, they soon discovered they were meant to be.

Lively and Reynolds share daughters James, 8, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3, and are each other's biggest fans.

After more than a decade of marriage, the A-listers are going strong and more in love than ever.

"Falling in love is great, but do you like each other? That's kind of the question you've got to ask yourself going into it," Reynolds told ET in 2021. "We've always liked each other. We grow together. We learn from each other. I'm lucky to have a buddy."

Here's a look back at their fairy-tale romance:

July 2010

The Green Lantern co-stars appeared at Comic-Con in San Diego to discuss their upcoming superhero flick. At the time, Reynolds was married to Scarlett Johansson and Lively was dating her Gossip Girl co-star, Penn Badgley. But the chemistry between the two was undeniable.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

September 2010

Lively and Badgley ended their romance after several years together.

December 2010

Reynolds filed for divorce from Johansson after two years of marriage.

June 2011

The future couple posed in each other's arms on the red carpet at the Green Lantern premiere, where Reynolds described himself and Lively as "friends and buddies" during filming. Though the movie flopped, the pals kept in touch.

Lester Cohen/WireImage

2011

Reynolds previously shared that about a year and a half after filming Green Lantern, he and Lively went on a double date. He told Entertainment Weekly’s SiriusXM show in February 2016, “We went on a double date. She was on a date with another guy, and I was on a date with another girl — and that was, like, the most awkward date for the respective parties because we were just like fireworks coming across.”

They continued to keep in touch until they both found themselves on a train heading to Boston. Reynolds shared the story during a 2021 appearance on the Smartless podcast, saying, "Next thing you know, she was going to Boston, I was going to Boston, and I said, 'Well, I'll ride with you.' We got on the train and we rode together. I was just begging her to sleep with me."

He said their relationship progressed "like a fairy tale."

"A week later I was like, 'We should buy a house together.' And we did," Reynolds revealed.

The private couple was photographed together several times near their respective apartments, sparking plenty of romance rumors.

September 2012

The couple was secretly married at Boone Hall Plantation in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, where the romance movie The Notebook was filmed. Lively wore a wedding gown designed by Marchesa and her Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants co-stars -- America Ferrera, Amber Tamblyn and Alexis Bledel -- were all in attendance.

In 2020, Reynolds apologized for the controversial venue.

"It’s impossible to reconcile," Reynolds told Fast Company. "What we saw at the time was a wedding venue on Pinterest. What we saw after was a place built upon devastating tragedy."

He also revealed that they later had a second wedding at a home.

October 2012

Lively gushed about the possibility of having kids one day in her cover story for Allure magazine.

“I’ve always wanted a big family,” she told the magazine. “Oh, I’d love 30 [children] if I could.”

June 2013

The newlywed couple attended their first public event together since their wedding at The Sound of Change Live Concert in London, England. They were all smiles, waving at the crowds.

rune hellestad/Corbis via Getty Images

May 2014

Lively and Reynolds dazzled in their first joint Met Gala appearance. The couple wore Gucci looks with Lively in a fitted blush-colored gown with a train and Reynolds in a black velvet tuxedo look.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

May 2014

Continuing their glamorous red carpet appearances, the pair was the epitome of elegance at the Cannes Film Festival for the screening of his film, The Captives. The couple coordinated in matching black-and-white Gucci looks with Lively in a strapless ballgown and a sleek updo and Reynolds in a tuxedo.

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

October 2014

Surprise! Lively shared that she was pregnant with the couple's first child on her lifestyle website, Preserve, in early October. She even gave fans a little sneak peek at her baby bump. A few weeks later, Lively and her baby bump made their red carpet debut in a canary yellow dress at the Angel Ball at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City with her husband by her side.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Gabrielle's Angel Foundation

December 2014

The couple privately welcomed their daughter, James, over the holidays ahead of the new year, waiting a while to share her name.

February 2015

Reynolds couldn't help but poke fun about his new outlook as a first-time dad.

“I used to say to [Blake], 'I would take a bullet for you. I could never love anything as much as I love you.' I would say that to my wife," he said during an appearance on The Late Show. "And the second I looked in that baby's eyes, I knew in that exact moment that if we were ever under attack, I would use my wife as a human shield to protect that baby.”

March 2016

United Nations! Canadian-born Reynolds and American Lively attended a State Dinner at the White House in honor of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. And while the couple was radiant, it was Reynolds' interaction with Barack and Michelle Obama's daughter, Sasha, that went viral. In one snap, Sasha is seen animatedly talking to Reynolds while her sister, Malia, gives her a thumbs up out of the corner of her eye.

CHRIS KLEPONIS/AFP via Getty Images

April 2016

A source close to Lively confirmed that she and Reynolds were expecting their second child together. The news came after Lively raised some eyebrows with her growing baby bump while reshooting some scenes for her action film, The Shallows.

September 2016

The couple welcomed daughter Inez in a New York City hospital, a source confirmed to ET at the time.

December 2016

As Reynolds received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Lively was by his side with their young daughters, James and Inez, in tow. It marked the first public event either of the little girls had attended.

"Proud is a pitiful word to describe how I felt today,” Lively wrote on Instagram at the time. “@vancityreynolds The permanence of your impact is undeniable …Always has been, but now we have a fancy [star] to show for it."

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

January 2017

The couple once again oozed glamour at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards. Reynolds was nominated for his role in Deadpool, and Lively proudly stood by his side.

Steve Granitz/WireImage

April 2017

As Reynolds was honored at the Time 100 Gala, Lively couldn't resist an opportunity to poke fun at her husband. Posting a photo from the event with Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, Lively wrote, "Congratulations to the most influential person in my life. The best man I know… you deserve this @time 100 honor… If only my husband wasn’t blocking you in this shot. I’m so sorry @johnlegend."

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TIME

May 2017

Lively and Reynolds didn't disappoint as they continued their Met Gala reign. Lively wore a gold beaded Versace gown with a bright blue feathered train. Reynolds subtly matched her with a blue bow tie on his tuxedo. The couple only had eyes for each other on the red carpet. Inside the event they posed for Humans of New York photographer Brandon Stanton and Reynolds opened up about how his wife has changed him for the better.

“She always responds with empathy. She meets anger with empathy,” he said of Lively. “She meets hate with empathy. She’ll take the time to imagine what happened to a person when they were five or six years old. And she’s made me a more empathetic person.”

May 2017

The duo stuck around New York City after the Met to make a random cameo during Melissa McCarthy's Saturday Night Live opening monologue, standing backstage at the sketch comedy show as McCarthy showed a guest around. When the Bridesmaids star asked what they were doing there, the pair noted that she'd invited them and requested a seat.

"The Livelys are fine. They can handle it," McCarthy quipped as she rushed away from the couple.

Will Heath/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

March 2018

It was a double date night for Lively and Reynolds and fellow beloved pair John Krasinski and Emily Blunt. The couples both attended a screening of the film Final Portrait at the Guggenheim Museum in NYC.

Gotham/GC Images

April 2018

Lively and Reynolds continued to show their support for Krasinski and Blunt as they attended the NYC screening of their pals' film, A Quiet Place.

Dia Dipasupil/WireImage

May 2018

Lively dressed the part at a NYC screening for Reynolds' film, Deadpool 2, in a black strapless dress with a bright red belted sash. At the event, Reynolds gushed to ET, "Oh, I'm Mr. Lively 24/7. And I'm happy about it. It's great. [It's the] best gig."

Bennett Raglin/WireImage

May 2018

In an interview with Mr. Porter, Reynolds shared that Lively helped patch up his fractured relationship with his father, James, before his 2015 death. He shared that they named their first daughter after him.

"It felt right. All family relationships come with some complications," he revealed. "At the end of the day, it’s easier to focus on the good stuff than the bad. My father died soon after my daughter was born, but he got to see her, which makes me happy."

September 2018

Reynolds was the doting husband at the New York premiere of Lively's film, A Simple Favor.

Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

May 2019

Surprise (again)! Lively showed up to the premiere of Reynolds' film, Detective Pikachu, with a Pikachu-colored dress and a baby bump on display. The happy couple was all smiles as they subtly announced they were expecting their third child.

Michael Stewart/FilmMagic

October 2019

The news broke that the couple welcomed baby No. 3 that summer. Though they didn't confirm anything publicly, their pal, Taylor Swift, later revealed in one of her songs that the baby girl is named Betty. That same month, Lively celebrated Reynolds' birthday, captioning a funny Instagram of herself with her finger up Reynolds' nose, "I picked a good one."

April 2020

Reynolds kept it light during a quarantine Zoom appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, discussing life in isolation with Lively and their daughters.

"We're doing a lot of home-schooling. We're lucky enough to have a little, tiny garden, so we're learning a little bit about gardening. We're trying to make this an educational experience," Reynolds shared. "But I'm mostly drinking."

October 2020

Canadian-born Reynolds, who became a U.S. citizen in 2018, celebrated his first time voting in a U.S. election with Lively by his side.

Reynolds jokingly thanked Lively for “making my first time so gentle and loving” on social media.

“It was Ryan’s first time,” Lively captioned her post. “He was understandably scared. It all happened so fast. Like, REALLY fast. He wept. I pretended to weep. Then he called all his friends. #voteearly.”

October 2020

Lively presented her husband with a birthday pie and gave some of her candid thoughts in the process.

"1) Who is the lost soul that selects birthday PIE," she captioned two Instagram pics of Reynolds with his pie. "2) What ANIMAL eats their cake (pie) without first blowing out the candles. @vancityreynolds that's who. Happy Birthday. I honestly can't believe we're still married."

July 2021

The couple celebrated the 10th anniversary of their first date at the Boston restaurant O Ya, posting pics at the eatery.

"If it weren't for this place. We wouldn't be together. No joke," Lively wrote on her Instagram Story. "No restaurant means more to us."

She shared another picture with her man, writing, "10 years later, we still go out on our 'first date.' But in much more comfortable shoes."

Blake Lively/Instagram

August 2021

Reynolds couldn't help but gush about his wife to ET while promoting his film, Free Guy.

"I'm lucky I'm married to my best friend. That's the hope we all have, you know?" he shared. "You're lucky to partner up with someone you want to spend every second with. I'm very lucky to have that."

He also gave Lively credit for the film on Instagram, writing, "Free Guy wouldn’t be the movie it is without @blakelively. She was essential in every part of the making of this film, creatively and emotionally, and the cameo everyone is talking about was entirely her idea. #WorkWife."

Gotham/GC Images

November 2021

Reynolds gave ET the secret to his long-lasting marriage while promoting his film, Red Notice.

"Falling in love is great, but do you like each other? That's kind of the question you've got to ask yourself going into it," he said. "We've always liked each other. We grow together. We learn from each other. I'm lucky to have a buddy."

February 2022

Lively once again stood by her man at the premiere of his film, The Adam Project, in New York City. Reynolds' beaming wife donned a stunning rainbow-colored gown for the event.

At the event, Reynolds spoke with ET about parenting his young kids.

"My kids are seven, five, and two, so I'm not like, 'You gotta get better grades!' I mean, I'm just happy if they finished a bowl of cereal," he joked at the time.

May 2022

If there were any doubts that the pair are the king and queen of the Met Gala, those were quashed when they attended In America: An Anthology of Fashion. Lively was a co-chair for the annual event and wore a stunning Versace gown that transformed on the red carpet in a beautiful tribute to New York City.

Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

May 2022

Lively showed her support for Reynolds' Wrexham soccer team as the couple cheered on the Wales-based team in the stands in London, England.

Eddie Keogh - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

August 2022

For Lively's birthday, the proud hubby couldn't help but gush about his wife.

"Happy Birthday, @blakelively. You’re spectacular. I’m not sure if you were born or invented. Also, thank you for urging me to leave the house every now and again. ❤️," Reynolds wrote.

Lively responded, "😊😊♥️ my guy."

September 2022

Making another red carpet reveal, Lively shared that she was pregnant with the couple's fourth child while attending the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit in New York City.

"I just like to create," Lively said during the event. "Whether that's baking or storytelling or businesses or humans, I just really like creating."

Taylor Hill/Getty Images

November 2022

Lively honored Reynolds in a speech at the American Cinematheque Awards, saying, "This man has contributed so much to the world’s gross and national happiness with his art, his heart, his philanthropy, his humor, his integrity, his unmatched work ethic, his self-deprecating levity, his hard-earned depths."

At the same event, Reynolds opened up to ET about expecting his fourth child with Lively.

"We're very excited," he said. "You'd have to be a moron to do this four times if you didn't like it."

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for American Cinematheque

December 2022

At the 2022 People's Choice Awards, Reynolds took a moment during his Icon Award acceptance speech to gush over Lively and their daughters.

"To Blake and my girls, quite literally you are my heart, you are my hope, you are my happiness," he said in a sincere moment. "I joke that my family exhaust me, but you give me more strength than any man can possibly deserve."