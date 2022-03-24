'Black Panther' Actor Danny Sapani Says Sequel Will 'Blow Everyone Away' (Exclusive)

As anticipation for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever continues to build, actor Danny Sapani hyped up the sequel while sharing what it was like being back on set to reprise his role as M'Kathu, a Border Tribe elder. “Oh, just amazing,” he told ET’s Will Marfuggi during the premiere of his new sci-fi series, Halo.

“You know, Ryan [Coogler] and the cast and the team at Marvel have just been amazing,” the actor said, referring to the Black Panther films’ director and co-writer. “We were very lucky to have such a family atmosphere.”

Of course, there’s no denying the absence left in the wake of Chadwick Boseman’s death at the age of 43. The actor originated the superhero role of King T'Challa in the first installment of Black Panther as well as multiple Avengers movies.

“Obviously, without Chad it’s very different. But we’re gonna keep flying that flag, keep trying to tell that story because it’s just an incredible story and an incredible film,” Sapani continued.

When asked about co-star Angela Bassett’s comments that Wakanda Forever will “top” the first film, Sapani said, “Well, I don’t think you can compare them, to be honest with you.”

“I think we’re just going to keep telling the story and honoring the great man,” he continued. “All of the people that are involved with that project are very close. I think it makes for a great sort of company feel. So, I imagine it’s going to blow everyone away in the way the first one did.”

While fans eagerly await the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is slated to hit theaters in November, they can watch Sapani bring the world of the Halo video games to life onscreen in the Paramount+ TV adaptation of the franchise.

In the sci-fi series, Sapani plays Captain Jacob Keyes, a character brought over from the video games, opposite Pablo Schreiber as the super soldier, Master Chief Petty Officer John-117, and Natascha McElhone as Dr. Catherine Elizabeth Halsey.

When it comes to adapting the video games for TV, Sapani noted that “there’s a lot to draw from.”

“The folklore is, you know, it’s so long. There’s so much in terms of characters and storylines and possible journeys to cover,” he continued. “I think this is a show that really deals with love and loss and all of those great storytelling tropes. It’s trying to come look at how we do in the modern world with all of these ethical issues that are related to the themes in the story.”

The first episode of Halo is now streaming on Paramount+, with new episodes debuting every Thursday.