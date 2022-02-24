Black History Month 2022 Playlist: Beyoncé, Stevie Wonder, Megan Thee Stallion, Whitney Houston and More

It’s time to dance! In honor of Black History Month, we've put together a playlist of songs that have moved the needle of the culture, documented the times, inspired or have just moved us to dance. Often imitated, but never duplicated, these songs have become a staple in communities, households and even history.

Bob Marley once said, “One good thing about music, when it hits you, you feel no pain,” and it’s true! Artists such as Stevie Wonder, Aretha Franklin and Whitney Houston sang the anthems and ballads of the Black experience. Beyoncé, Lauryn Hill, John Legend and Kendrick Lamar have all been inspired by those before them and have continued keeping the legacy alive today.

Read on (and dance) to some of the songs that are a testament to Black History Month.

"Say It Loud - I'm Black and I'm Proud" - James Brown

"BLACK PARADE" - Beyoncé

"Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I'm Yours)" - Stevie Wonder

"I'm Every Woman" - Whitney Houston

"Don't Stop 'Til You Get Enough" - Michael Jackson

"Young, Gifted and Black" - Aretha Franklin

"Before I Let Go" - Maze and Frankie Beverly

"Swag Surf " - F.L.Y. (Fast Life Yungstaz)

"Family Affair" - Mary J. Blige

"Glory" - John Legend and Common

"Purple Rain" - Prince

"Doo-Wop (That Thing)" - Lauryn Hill

"WAP" - Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion

"All the Stars" - Kendrick Lamar, SZA