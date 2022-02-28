Black History Month 2022: Highlighting Some of Our Favorite Black Podcasts

There are so many ways to tell Black stories! This Black History Month, we have put together a round-up of some of the podcasts that are on our radar and in our ears. These podcasts and their hosts -- ranging from Insecure's Yvonne Orji and MSNBC's Joy-Ann Reid, to Chad Ochocinco and many more -- tap into the Black experience in many ways.

Whether they’re examining the latest news in pop culture, making us lead healthier lives, making us talk, or most importantly, just making us listen, scroll through to find out more about our favorite podcasts!

The Read - Kid Fury and Crissle give their weekly hot takes on pop culture, Black culture and Beyoncé. Bringing laughs, these friends offer their hot takes, while keeping it real with the world, and each other.

Okay, Now Listen - Scottie Beam and Sylvia Obell have no problem giving the world a look at what's going on in their minds, on their timelines and what they're streaming. On the pod, the two leading ladies share their musings on everything from life to pop culture. They even landed a miniseries in partnership with Netflix's Strong Black Lead.

Roy's Job Fair - Comedian Roy Wood Jr. (correspondent on Comedy Central’s The Daily Show With Trevor Noah) hilariously explores the working world. Joined weekly by various guests, he offers hilarious takes on unemployment, work horror stories and even cringe-worthy office romances.

Available on iHeart, Apple Podcasts

The Trap Nerds Podcast - Dre, Eli, Tony, and Exavier unapologetically celebrate Black nerd culture by discussing all things comic books, anime and beyond.

Black Girl Songbook - Former Vibe magazine editor-in-chief Danyel Smith celebrates Black women in music. Bringing music to your ears, Smith, along with her guests, celebrate some of the biggest moments in music, led by Black women.

I Am Athlete - Hosted by former NFL stars Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson and Brandon Marshall, the weekly podcast explores athletes' lives beyond the field, court or turf, while tackling important issues.

Reid This, Reid That - "Play cousins" and professional journalists Joy-Ann Reid and Jacque Reid clink their wine glasses together while discussing all things politics, pop culture and Black Girl Magic.

For Colored Nerds - Brittany Luse and Eric Eddings explore the nerdier side of Black culture. The besties and cultural critics are joined by a hosts of guests as they peel back the layers and discuss the parts of the Black experience rarely shared in front of "mixed company."

Balanced Black Girl - Dedicated to helping you "feel your best," Black women wellness experts share tips on healthy living, professional development, spirituality and self-care.

Jesus and Jollof - Luvvie Ajayi and Insecure's Yvonne Orji are two proud Nigerian women who love two things, Jesus and Jollof. On the podcast, the hosts share stories from their lives and the things they love, of course.

Available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify