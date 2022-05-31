Blac Chyna Shares Adorable Video While Baking With Her and Rob Kardashian's Daughter Dream

It's time for dessert! Blac Chyna took to Instagram on Monday to share a heartwarming video of her and daughter Dream spending some quality mother-daughter time together.

In the clip, Chyna -- who shares her 5-year-old daughter with her ex, Rob Kardashian -- explains that they are going to be cooking a peach cobbler.

Dream adorably lays out each of the ingredients they will be using, before the video cuts to a time-lapse of the entire peach cobbler assembly process.

The time-lapse is concluded with a cute moment showing Dream trying to eat some cake mix powder that had spilled on the table, before Chyna laughingly warns her not to.

"Making Peach Cobbler with Dream 🍑🍦" the proud mom captioned the sweet clip.

The cute post comes a few weeks after a jury reached a verdict and decided no monetary damages should be awarded to Chyna following her weeks-long case against Rob and his family.

Chyna filed a $100 million lawsuit nearly five years ago and accused the Kardashian-Jenner family of scheming to have her Rob & Chyna reality TV show on E! canceled after one season as a form of "revenge" for leaving Rob.

Chyna's lawyer, Lynne Ciani, told reporters she plans to file an appeal. In the meantime, Chyna's mom, Tokyo Toni, has set up a GoFundMe page to help cover the legal costs for the appeal.