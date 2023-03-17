Blac Chyna Documents Dissolving Her Facial Fillers, Shows Immediate Result: 'I'd Be Looking Like Jigsaw'

Blac Chyna is ready to get back to her natural look. The 34-year-old model and former reality star took to Instagram to document the process of getting her facial fillers dissolved in her cheeks, jawline, and lips.

Chyna, whose real name is Angela White, shared the video on Instagram, declaring, "Enough is enough, it all has to come out... I ain't even worried about no stinging. I just want it out."

In the clip, she tells the doctor working on her face that she's ready to go "back to baseline," explaining, "I'm just tired of the look. It's just not flattering. It's just not what I look like. It totally changed my face and I'm just ready to get back to Angela. Blac Chyna's Blac Chyna and I feel like I've outgrown that."

She notes that when she'd get her makeup done with the fillers, the look would be "even more dramatic," joking of the Saw movie villain, "I'd be looking like Jigsaw."

Chyna shares the process of getting her fillers dissolved with the needles going into her face to remove the fillers.

Blac Chyna/Instagram

She shows that the results are "almost instant," noting that her face isn't as "boxy" as it had previously looked.

"I'm on my journey right now and I just want to start fresh, clean," she says, before adding, "Shoutout to the girls who want to get the fillers. I'm not saying don't do it, but just for me,I'm just kind of over the whole phase."

Chyna has been vocal about her planned reversal of some of the cosmetic work she's had done. She previously talked about her breast and butt reductions.

Chyna shared that she never had a Brazilian butt lift (known as a BBL), and instead made the decision to get silicone injections when she was 19 years old. "I just want all the ladies out there to know, do not get silicone shots because you can get sick, you can die, have complications and all this other crazy stuff," she explained. "I want this out of my a** so I can grow."

In the post's final clip, the mom of two revealed that the surgery to remove the silicone shots should have taken four hours, but ultimately took closer to nine hours. "Whatever that silicone mass, whatever that was in my buttocks, it kept clogging the machine and breaking [it]," she added.