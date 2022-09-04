Bindi, Terri and Robert Remember Steve Irwin on Anniversary of His Death

Bindi Irwin is honoring her late father, Steve Irwin, on the anniversary of his death. On Sunday, the Crikey, It’s the Irwins star took to her Instagram to dedicate a sweet post to her father. “Grandpa Crocodile, I know you would’ve been the most incredible grandfather because you were such an extraordinary dad. Thank you for being an amazing guardian angel for Grace,” she captioned the photo.

Bindi’s emotional post was accompanied by a throwback photo of her holding up a lizard for the camera, while her father sits behind her and smiles. From the looks of the photo, a young Bindi was joining her father, the Crocodile Hunter, who was dressed in his signature khaki shorts set.

Bindi’s brother Robert also took to his social media to remember his father, on what is also Father's Day in their native Australia.

“It’s Father’s Day today in Australia, and I am sending my love to those who are missing their dad today” Robert wrote.

“I cherish all the good times with my dad and feel grateful to be able to keep his memory and legacy alive ❤️.” The 18-year-old animal conservationist shared a throwback picture of his father holding him as well as a bouquet of flowers.

Bindi, 24, shared Robert’s post on her respective Instagram Stories with a special message to her brother. “Love you @robertirwinphotography Dad is so proud of you.”

Terri Irwin, who was married to Steve until his death, posted a touching tribute on her Twitter. “The part of Steve’s life that he loved the most was being a dad. He would be so very proud,” she wrote alongside two images. The first was a family photo of Terri holding a newborn Robert, while Steve and Bindi smile next to them. The second was an image of their grown-up children posing for a selfie.

Steve died in 2006, after being pierced in the chest by a stingray. In the years following his death, Terri, Bindi and Robert have been working at the Australian Zoo to preserve his legacy. The family has also shared how Steve's legacy is living on through Bindi’s 1-year-old daughter, Grace Warrior.

“I think she's got that determination that Steve had and that connection with wildlife,” Terri told ET earlier this year. “Because it is weird to see animals just gravitate to her. So she'll go out in the morning in the stroller, and all the kangaroos just gather around her like they're having a meeting.”

At the time, Bindi said that her daughter was a “true risk taker” just like her grandfather. Bindi recently shared a video of Grace sweetly recognizing her grandfather in a picture.

