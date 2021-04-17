Bindi Irwin's Baby Girl Grace Wears the Cutest Wombat Onesie

Crikey, Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell have the cutest baby!

The couple's three-week-old daughter, Grace Warrior, is already stealing the spotlight, wearing the most adorable wombat onesie in her latest photo. The Australia Zoo posted a photo of the bundle of joy, wearing the mint ensemble, as she lays on a white blanket that features an array of wildlife.

"Grace is already settling in to life at #AustraliaZoo and she’s doing it in style! How cute is her wombat onesie?!" the caption reads. Iriwn and Powell welcomed their baby girl on March 25. The date also happened to be their one-year wedding anniversary.

The new mom also posted a video of Grace on her Instagram, celebrating three weeks since her birth.

"Your dad and I love you beyond description. Thank you for being the most beautiful light in our lives," the 22-year-old conservationist wrote.

As Little Grace gets acquainted with the Australia Zoo, she's already a regular at the famous Crocoseum. Earlier this week, the zoo's Instagram posted a photo of the family visiting the arena.

"Three generations of Wildlife Warriors. Grace Warrior is absolutely beautiful. 💚" the caption reads.

The Irwins can't get enough of their new addition. This week, Robert Irwin gushed over being an uncle by sharing pics of himself with his niece.

"Being Grace’s uncle is awesome!!" Robert captioned his post. "I can’t wait to watch this little warrior grow up and take on the world - I reckon she’ll be running the zoo in no time!"

When ET spoke to the Irwin's in February, prior to Grace's birth, Robert expressed his joy over becoming an uncle.

"I am just so excited! I can't wait to just throw her in with absolutely everything," he said. "... She can have whatever she wants and do whatever she wants! It's gonna be awesome."

For more on the family, see below.