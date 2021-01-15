Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell Recreate Her Parents Steve and Terri's Sweet Maternity Pic

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell are taking a cue from her parents! The 22-year-old mom-to-be took to Instagram on Thursday to share a pregnancy pic that was inspired by a photo her parents, Steve and Terri Irwin, took years ago.

In Bindi's sweet image, Powell, 24, kisses his wife's bare baby bump as she smiles contentedly. The pic was based off of an image of Bindi's late dad kissing her mom's bump in the same fashion.

Her parents' pic also includes a young Bindi kissing her mom's stomach, as the photo was taken when Steve and Terri were expecting their son, Robert, who's now 17.

"Recreating a very special moment," Bindi captioned the pics. "Third trimester love."

Chandler commented with a red heart emoji.

The sweet recreation came the same day that Chandler shared a funny selfie with his bride. In the pic, Bindi is seen wearing her husband's shirt, something that became a necessity due to her growing stomach.

"With our baby girl growing, @bindisueirwin had to borrow my khaki shirt as hers isn’t buttoning over her gorgeous bump❤️😂," he wrote alongside the pic. "Love my girls!"

Bindi and Chandler announced her pregnancy back in August. The next month, they revealed that they're expecting a baby girl.

