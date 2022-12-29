Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell: A Timeline of Their Wildlife Love Story

What started as a chance encounter turned into Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell’s wildly beautiful love story. In 2013, then-Florida native Chandler was a wakeboarding champion who visited Australia Zoo with his family. After meeting Bindi during his tour, the pair stayed in contact. Cut to 2015, the couple began a relationship that turned into Chandler making a move across the world and starting a life with Bindi, doing the work she loves.

"Chandler's the light of my life, he is my other half and I am so grateful that we met," Bindi told ET in 2016.

A special engagement, a sweet baby girl, and a whole lot of love later, ET looks back at Bindi and Chandler’s love story.

November 2013: Meet Me at the Zoo

Chandler and his family were in town for a wakeboarding championship when they decided to take a trip to Australia Zoo. During their visit, they were guided by Bindi, her mother, Teri, and brother, Robert. After the tour, Chandler asked Teri if he would be able to keep in touch with her daughter. From that point on, Bindi and Chandler did just that.

July 2015: Almost Instagram Official

Bindi and Chandler had not gone public with their love. However, the wildlife conservationist gave him a special shout-out via social media, as he joined the Wildlife Warrior team.

“Super excited that @chandlerpowell has joined our #WildlifeWarriors team. Our global ambassadors are changing the world and making a huge difference to spread the message of conservation. We must work together to create a beautiful world for the generations to come,” Bindi captioned the picture of her and a smiling Chandler standing side by side.

September 2015: Dancing Into Her Heart

While Bindi was competing on Dancing with the Stars, she made the reveal that she and Chandler were seeing each other. The wakeboarder would travel to Los Angeles to support Bindi and her partner, Derek Hough, and she became the mirrorball champion.

November 2015: Instagram Official

Bindi dedicated a sweet post to her boyfriend, putting their love on display with a photo and sweet caption.

2016: Love in a Set of Khakis

Bindi and Chandler sat down with ET, and spoke about their blossoming relationship. During the interview, Bindi spilled about the first time she saw her beau donning the family's signature khakis and how, in that moment, she knew he would be around for a while.

"It's this really big thing for me," she said. "It was kind of one of those moments that was a real defining moment for me, because, you know, it's only the people who are the closest to us that get their khakis."

2018: Crikey! ... It's a Big Move

Chandler packed his bags and made the move to Australia to live and work with Bindi at Australia Zoo. At the same time, the family's show, Crikey! It's the Irwins, premiered, where fans got a little glimpse of Bindi and Chandler's love.

July 2019: Engaged

Shortly after Bindi's 21st birthday, she and Chandler announced their engagement to the world. The pair couldn't have looked happier as they announced that he popped the question on her birthday.

"July 24th 2019 ❤️ On my birthday I said ‘yes’ and ‘forever’ to the love of my life. Chandler, close to 6 years ago I fell in love with you and every day since has been a whirlwind of adventure and true happiness. I’m so looking forwarding to spending our forever together as your wife. Here’s to a lifetime of friendship, purpose and unconditional love. — Now let’s get married already!"

December 2019: Throwback to the Start of Their Love

Bindi got sentimental as she reflected on the early days of her love with her husband-to-be. In a #TBT post, the wildlife activist shared a picture from one of Chandler's visits during her run on DWTS.

"I love this flashback photo. September 2015, @ChandlerPowell visiting me in LA during my time with the Dancing With The Stars fam. He’d help me bandage my feet and find my favourite snacks. I think I’ve always known I’d marry him one day❤️."

March 2020: Just Married

Bindi and Chandler said "I do" in front of three people. After having plans for a larger ceremony, the couple tied the knot in front of Bindi's mother, brother and her late father, Steve Irwin's, best friend. The wedding was held at Australia Zoo, where Bindi knew her father's presence would be felt.

"March 25th 2020 ❤️ We held a small ceremony and I married my best friend. There are no words to describe the amount of love and light in my heart right now. We’ve planned this beautiful day for nearly a year and had to change everything, as we didn’t have guests at our wedding. This was a very difficult decision but important to keep everyone safe. We wish all of our friends and family could have been there with us, however it’s lovely that we will be able to share photos and videos. Right now we’re encouraging the world to hold onto hope and love, which will carry us forward during this profound time in history. Today we celebrated life and revelled in every beautiful moment we shared together in our Australia Zoo gardens," Bindi wrote. "Mum helped me get ready, Robert walked me down the aisle, Chandler became my husband and together we lit a candle in Dad’s memory. We shared tears and smiles and love. Thankfully, since we all live at Australia Zoo as a family, we could be there for each other. To everyone reading this - stay safe, social distance and remember LOVE WINS!"

Bindi spoke with ET about the special location of her wedding day. "The most important thing is getting married here at the Australia Zoo," she said. "Because this is where I feel closest to dad, that’s where it means the most with my family. It will be really special."

August 2020: Baby Wildlife Warrior on Board

Five months after their wedding, Bindi and Chandler announced they were expecting their first child. Of course, the announcement wouldn't be complete without a baby-sized set of khakis.

"Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021. Chandler and I are proud to announce that we’re expecting! It’s an honour to share this special moment in our lives with you," she wrote. "Though I’m still in my first trimester, we really want you to be part of our journey from the beginning of this new life chapter. We couldn’t wait to share the news as this beautiful little being has become the most important part of our lives. Your support means the world to us. Please let me know your best advice and send good vibes & prayers to our little sweetheart. Love & light. ❤️."

January 2021: A Special Photo

Months after revealing they were expecting a baby girl, Chandler and Bindi capped off the third trimester with a sweet recreation of her mother and father's maternity shoot.

"Recreating a very special moment. Third trimester love. ❤️," she wrote.

March 2021: Introducing Grace Warrior

One year after their wedding, Bindi and Chandler shared the news that they welcomed their daughter, Grace Warrior Irwin Powell.

"March 25, 2021. Celebrating the two loves of my life. Happy first wedding anniversary to my sweetheart husband and day of birth to our beautiful daughter. ❤️ Grace Warrior Irwin Powell," Bindi wrote. "Our graceful warrior is the most beautiful light. Grace is named after my great-grandmother, and relatives in Chandler’s family dating back to the 1700s. Her middle names, Warrior Irwin, are a tribute to my dad and his legacy as the most incredible Wildlife Warrior. Her last name is Powell and she already has such a kind soul just like her dad. There are no words to describe the infinite amount of love in our hearts for our sweet baby girl. She chose the perfect day to be born and we feel tremendously blessed."

April 2021: An Awesome Dad

New mom Bindi took a moment to celebrate her husband. In a sweet post, the proud mom gushed about her husband taking on his latest role.

"A note of gratitude for this incredible man that I get to call my husband. Grace and I are beyond blessed to have him in our lives. His strength, love and kindness are the greatest gifts in the world. ❤️ @chandlerpowell," she wrote.

Bindi echoed those sentiments to ET, as she shared how great Chandler is with their daughter.

"We are the proudest parents," Bindi told ET. "We love her more than life itself and watching Chandler grow to become such an incredible dad, it’s really really special. He loves grace so much, she’s inseparable with Chandler and I can’t wait for her to be running around. There’s nothing quite like it."

September 2021: Loving You

Chandler wasn't shy about showing off his love for his wife -- and just how tired they are -- in a sweet post.

"Loving photo or falling asleep standing up?😂 I love you more than anything, @bindisueirwin, and being on this adventure together is my favorite part of life. We make the best team together❤️," he wrote.

January 2022: Special Memories

Chandler gushed about his wife in a never-before-seen photo from a trip taken after their engagement.

"#Flashback to Scotland. @bindisueirwin and I were recently engaged at this point in time. Just over two years ago, who knew how much can change in that time! Grateful to have each other through every chapter. ❤️," he wrote.

March 2022: One anniversary and a Very Special Birthday

Bindi marked her and Chandler's second wedding anniversary and their daughter's first birthday. Bindi celebrated both with a sweet note dedicated to her man.

"Tomorrow we celebrate two years of marriage and our daughter’s first birthday," she wrote. "Here’s to love beyond my wildest dreams. ❤️ @chandlerpowell."

May 2022: Mother's Day Wishes

Chandler honored Bindi on her second Mother's Day, with a sweet picture featuring little Grace.

"It’s only your second Mother’s Day and yet it feels like you’ve been Grace’s mama forever," he wrote. "We love you so much and appreciate the selfless things you do for us every day. Grace and I love you so much. ❤️."

June 2022: 8 Years Down ... Forever to Go

Bindi gave Chandler a romantic shout-out and marked almost a decade of falling in love with her best friend.

"I fell in love with this handsome man more than 8 years ago. I’m forever grateful for his kind and courageous heart. Each day I’m more captivated by @chandlerpowell’s extraordinary thoughtfulness and immeasurable strength. He lights up my world on a daily basis and reminds me that real, true, good love is never far away," she wrote.

August 2022: Through Sickness

Chandler gushed about his superstar wife, who stepped in to take care of him after tonsil surgery.

"Just wanted to write a note to my amazing wife❤️ I had to get my tonsils out and she has been taking the best care of me. I’m so lucky to be loved by you, @bindisueirwin," he wrote. "Also, thank you Bunny (my awesome mum-in-law) for taking care of Grace while we’ve been in the hospital and I’ve been recovering."

October 2022: Date Night

Bindi and Chandler snuck a selfie as they celebrated going out on the town. Mom and Dad had their first date night (sans baby Grace) and had to live in the special moment.

"Our first movie date together in a couple of years❤️ All of the love for this strong and beautiful woman," Chandler wrote. "I’m so lucky to be your husband."

November 2022: Happy Birthday

Bindi and Grace marked a special occasion (and ate a lot of cake) in honor of Chandler's 26th birthday.

"Celebrating @chandlerpowell’s birthday @crocodilehunterlodge, with his wonderful family from Florida and our dear friends. Grace was most excited about the rattlesnake on Chandler’s birthday cake. ❤️," Bindi wrote.

December 2022: A Milestone at the Zoo

Bindi couldn't be more proud of her man as he officially completed his crocodile training. She celebrated the milestone moment for her husband, and was there to cheer him on through the entire process, as he followed in her father's footsteps.

"Beyond proud of you, @chandlerpowell for completing your crocodile training! This is an enormous achievement. You’ve worked incredibly hard and you are now signed off with every croc here at #AustraliaZoo. You are inspiring others to respect and appreciate #crocodiles which is tremendously important," she wrote. "These modern day dinosaurs mean the world to us. 🐊."