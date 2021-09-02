Billy Brown, 'Alaskan Bush People' Dad, Dead at Age 68

Billy Brown, a star of the reality docuseries Alaskan Bush People, has died. He was 68.

News of his death was first posted by his son, Bear Brown, on a private Instagram page. Billy's son said his father died on Sunday following a seizure, People reports.

"We are heartbroken to announce that our beloved patriarch Billy Brown passed away last night after suffering from a seizure," Bear wrote in the post.

Billy's son said of his late father, "He was our best friend — a wonderful and loving dad, granddad and husband and he will be dearly missed. He lived his life on his terms, off the grid and off the land and taught us to live like that as well. We plan to honor his legacy going forward, and to continue with his dream."

"We ask for privacy and prayers during this painful time," the post concluded. "God Bless Everyone!"

Rain Brown, Billy's daughter, shared a tribute as well, with a snapshot of herself and Billy smiling together in the woods.

"I lost a true friend. Not forever, but only in this world. Please hold my family in your thoughts and prayers, especially my mother. Please hold your family tight for me," she wrote. "Words cannot express how wonderful he was and is. But I will say, the closest thing to an angel I’ve ever known. God bless you da I love and miss you dearly. You will always be my hero. God bless everyone."

The Brown family have been the center of the Discovery channel series Alaskan Bush People for 12 seasons, beginning in 2014.

The docuseries follows the Browns as they survive in the harsh Alaskan wilderness, detached from society and most modern conveniences.