Billie Lourd Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With Austen Rydell

Billie Lourd is going to be a mom of two! On Wednesday, the 30-year-old actress debuted her baby bump at the world premiere of her upcoming flick, Ticket to Paradise, in London, England.

Lourd, wearing a sequin pink dress with tulle sleeves, was glowing as she posed for pics at the event. The actress cradled her baby bump in several shots, and smiled next to her suit-clad husband, Austen Rydell, in others.

Lourd and Rydell, who've been romantically linked on-and-off since 2015, announced their engagement in June 2020. They welcomed their first child, Kingston, in September 2020.

In a January 2021 interview with SiriusXM’s Bruce Bozzi for Quarantined With Bruce, Lourd praised Rydell as both a partner and a father.

"Now we know each other better than anybody could ever know each other... We just became even closer friends, even better partners. And I think it prepared us to be the best parents," she said of welcoming a baby amid quarantine due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "... He is, as you know, the best dad in the world. And I think that's partially because we got to have this experience together."

Then, in March 2020, the couple tied the knot in a Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. The next month, Lourd, the daughter of the late Carrie Fisher and granddaughter of the late Debbie Reynolds, gushed over her husband in a birthday Instagram post.

"You make me the giddiest gal in the universe (yes I said giddy no it’s not a hip word to use but it’s the only one that captures how you make me feel)," she wrote alongside a pic from their wedding. "Anyway I’m not gonna write a novel on this here Instagram post but I could write a whole stack o novels about how much I love you!!!"