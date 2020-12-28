Billie Lourd Honors Mom Carrie Fisher on 4th Anniversary of Her Death

Billie Lourd is thinking of her mom on the fourth anniversary of her death. The actress took to Instagram on Sunday to remember Carrie Fisher, who died on Dec. 27, 2016, after going into cardiac arrest on a flight from London to Los Angeles. She was 60.

"⛽️®️🅰️♑️🌛♏️🅾️♏️🅱️🌱Sending my love and strength to everyone out there that’s missing a loved one they’ve lost. Especially those of you who have lost someone during this crazy year," Lourd wrote alongside a throwback pic of herself and Fisher. "You’re not alone. ❤️."

This week is a tough one for Lourd, as her grandmother (Fisher's mother) Debbie Reynolds died from a stroke at age 84 on Dec. 28, 2016 -- the day after Fisher's death.

Lourd, who often honors her family on social media, revealed in September that she had welcomed a baby boy, whose name pays tribute to his grandmother.

"👑💙👑Introducing: 💙👑💙Kingston Fisher Lourd Rydell💙👑💙," the Scream Queens star wrote on Instagram alongside a pic of her baby boy's feet in September. In another nod to Fisher, Kingston made his internet debut in a Star Wars onesie.

