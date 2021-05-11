Billie Eilish Reveals She Wore a Halloween Costume Wig of Herself to Hide Her Blonde Hair

Billie Eilish is coming clean about a long-standing internet rumor surrounding her hair. The 19-year-old GRAMMY winner first debuted her new blonde locks in March but it turns out she'd been rocking the lighter tresses for much longer than that.

Eilish was on Monday's episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, and was asked about an appearance she made just two months prior where she still seemingly had black-and-green hair.

"When you were last here on the show, were you in fact wearing a Billie Eilish wig?" host Colbert asked the singer.

"Steve, I was just as blonde then as I am now. I was wearing a Billie Eilish wig, I was!" Eilish confirmed. "I have pictures that I took right before that with fully blonde hair and that same outfit."

She noted that to go from her dark black locks all the way to fully blonde was a lengthy process that had several "processing periods" with different toned hair.

"I knew it would have these processing periods where it would look insane and I didn't want to look insane, but I needed something quick, so I literally ordered a Billie Eilish Halloween costume wig on Amazon," she shared.

Noting that the wig was plastic, Eilish added, "It was awful. It was the ugliest thing I've ever seen."

Though the singer kept her hair a secret, she insisted that the decision wasn't an attempt to trick her fans.

"I wasn't trying to play a prank on the Internet, like, 'Oh god, she Hannah Montana'd!' No. I just looked crazy and I needed to look not crazy," she joked.

Eilish is ready for a new era, both in her look and her music. Her new album, Happier Than Ever, is coming out this July, and Eilish is feeling confident going into the record's release.

"I'm so excited about this album. It's my favorite thing I've ever created," she shared. "I'm just so proud of it and feel so cocky about it... I really feel very cocky about it. I think there's just times in life you should be allowed to feel cocky about something, you know what I'm saying?"