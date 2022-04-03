Billie Eilish Puts a New Spin on Wearing a Coat at the 2022 GRAMMYs

Billie Eilish is turning heads again on the red carpet, and this time it's at the 64th annual GRAMMY Awards!

The "Happier Than Ever" singer stepped out in Las Vegas on Sunday, turning heads in a bold ensemble that featured a coat -- except not how you might think. Instead of putting her arms through the sleeves, Eilish donned the outerwear through a hole at the neck of the coat, layered over a matching black draped garment with black boots. The star's look was complete with dark sunglasses and her hair in an updo.

It's a back-to-back awards affair for the 20-year-old singer, who just last week attended the 94 annual Academy Awards and rocked a magnificent gothic look on the red carpet with an all-black tulle dress by Gucci. The look was the perfect complement to the singer’s dark tresses that flowed down to her shoulders. In addition, the star wore sleek silver jewelry on her fingers and wrists. Her brother and music partner, Finneas, looked dapper in a sleek black tux by Gucci.

Eilish is nominated for seven GRAMMYs -- Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Pop Vocal Album, Best Music Video and Best Music Film. Eilish is among the star-studded list of artist scheduled to take the stage and perform at the GRAMMYs.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The brother-sister duo gave the performance of a lifetime at the Oscars last week, where they scored their first ever Oscar for Best Original Song for "No Time To Die," the theme to the James bond film by the same name.