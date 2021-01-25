Billie Eilish on Adulting, Whether She Wants Kids and Why She Paid $35 for a Box of Froot Loops

Billie Eilish is opening up about a wide range of topics for her latest magazine feature.

Rocking a jacket and accessories by Gucci and makeup from Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty line, the 19-year-old singer covers the March issue of Vanity Fair. In her accompanying interview with the outlet, Eilish discusses everything from entering adulthood to having a family one day, spreading joy amid the coronavirus pandemic and more.

Eight months after the country shut down due to COVID-19, Eilish and her brother, Finneas, decided to take matters into their own hands by putting on their own concert and livestreaming it to fans. The musical event -- which featured Finneas at his keyboard, Eilish with a mic and Andrew Marshall on drums -- took place just 10 days before the 2020 Presidential Election and included powerful messages from stars like Jameela Jamil, Steve Carell and Alicia Keys encouraging fans to get out and vote.

"I think it’s human to care, and I just don’t really get why people don't care," Eilish tells VF. “I want to have kids and I want those kids to have kids. Like, I don't -- we’re going to die.”

Quil Lemons/Vanity Fair

It's no secret that Eilish wants to use her platform for good. She's been very vocal about politics and our country's need for change both on stage and on social media the past few years. While she cares about the future and the direction she's personally headed in, she admits she's still learning how to be an adult.

"I don’t know what things cost because I've never been an adult before, and I grew up with no money," Eilish confesses, while talking about how she's picked up on the joys of online shopping during quarantine. “It's a really weird position I’m in. I feel kind of stupid because I'm like, 'I don't know how much Froot Loops are.' I tried to order one box of Froot Loops and I was like, Oh yeah, sure. It’s $35. I didn’t know that that's expensive...I ordered 70 [little] boxes."

Eilish also teases what to expect from her upcoming Apple+ documentary, Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry. She told the outlet that she'll be sharing the details of "a romantic relationship that she’d never wanted to talk about publicly" for the first time ever.

"It's really about my life, me, in such a way that I was not expecting, and was pretty brutal to relive,” she says of the documentary. "I was going through hell in certain parts of my life, and I had no idea anyone was seeing it."

"That [relationship] was a huge part of my life," she adds. "And nobody knew it. It was this main thing that was taking control of my life."

Eilish says that she's currently single, and "glad every day" about it. "But I’m also, like, not out here pushing people away," she clarifies. "I’d be fine to have somebody, but I don't."

Love life aside, the documentary will also explore Eilish's life in the spotlight, including what what it was like dealing with paparazzi (and the world's opinions of her) at such a young age. She recalls a recent interaction where they photographed her in Los Angeles, wearing a tank top while she met up with her brother to go to the beach.

"The internet hates women," Eilish proclaims. "I think that the people around me were more worried about it than I was, because the reason I used to cut myself was because of my body. To be quite honest with you, I only started wearing baggy clothes because of my body."

"I was really, really glad though, mainly, that I'm in this place in my life, because if that had happened three years ago, when I was in the midst of my horrible body relationship -- or dancing a ton, five years ago, I wasn't really eating. I was, like, starving myself," she admits. "I remember taking a pill that told me that it would make me lose weight and it only made me pee the bed -- when I was 12. It's just crazy. I can't even believe, like I -- wow. Yeah. I thought that I would be the only one dealing with my hatred for my body, but I guess the internet also hates my body. So that's great.”

