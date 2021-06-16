Billie Eilish, DaBaby, Olivia Rodrigo & More Join 2021 Lineup for iHeartRadio Music Festival

The iHeartRadio Music Festival is back with in-person performances and big names! On Wednesday, iHeartRadio announced the line-up for the upcoming two-day festival, and revealed which super talented superstars are set to hit the stage.

The festival's main-stage -- at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas -- will showcase some big numbers from an eclectic swath of artists including Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Florida Georgia Line, Khalid, Lil Baby, Maroon 5, Nelly, and Sam Hunt.

Additional acts hitting the main stage over the two-day festival -- hosted by Ryan Seacrest -- include Coldplay, Cheap Trick, Journey and Weezer, among others.

Meanwhile, the Daytime Stage -- hosted at AREA15 in Las Vegas -- is set to feature a slew of acclaimed emerging megastars including DaBaby, Olivia Rodrigo, The Kid LAROI, Saweetie, All Time Low, 24kGoldn, Russell Dickerson, Yungblud, Gabby Barrett, Tate McRae, Conan Gray, Addison Rae, and more.

Tom Poleman, Chief Programming Officer for iHeartMedia, promised in a statement that this year's festival "will be historic for many reasons."

"Not only will it be the first time all of these artists are together on the same stage, but also because it’ll be in front of a live audience," Poleman explained. "We’ve all been waiting for this moment – live music is back, and we’ll be celebrating like never before."

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 25 at 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET via AXS.com.

The CW Network is set to broadcast the two-day music fest as televised specials on Oct. 2 and 3, and will exclusively livestream the concert via The CW app and CWTV.com.