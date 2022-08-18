Billboard Latin Music Awards Nominees: Bad Bunny, Becky G and More

Billboard and Telemundo announced their shared list of nominees for the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards on Thursday, with Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny leading the group.
The complete list of nominees represents the most popular albums, songs, and performers in Latin music this year, determined by streaming, sales, radio airtime, and social data for Billboard's 2022 calendar period.
Bad Bunny landed the most nominations this year, with 23, including Artist of the Year and Tour of the Year. Colombian singer Karol G nabbed 15 nominations, seven of which are for her song, “Mamiii” with Becky G. Puerto Rican artists Farruko and Rauw Alejandro round out the list of double-digit nominees, Farruko with 11 and Alejandro with 10.
The awards will coincide with Billboard Latin Music Week in Miami from Sept. 26 to Oct. 1, and the show will air live on Telemundo Thursday, Sept. 26 at 7 p.m. ET. The awards will also be simulcast on the Hispanic entertainment cable channel, Universo, Peacock, the Telemundo App, and throughout Latin America and the Caribbean on Telemundo Internacional.
Check out the full list of nominees below.
OVERALL ARTIST CATEGORIES / CATEGORÍAS DE ARTISTAS
Artist of the Year / Artista del Año
Artist of the Year
Bad Bunny
Farruko
Jhayco
Karol G
Rauw Alejandro
Artist of the Year, New / Artista del Año, Debut
Ivan Cornejo
Los Gemelos de Sinaloa
Los Lara
Luis R. Conriquez
Yahritza y Su Esencia
Tour of the Year / Gira del Año
Bad Bunny
Los Bukis
Maluma
Marc Anthony
Ricky Martin & Enrique Iglesias
Crossover Artist of the Year / Artista Crossover del Año
Chris Brown
DJ Khaled
Ed Sheeran
Rvssian
Shawn Mendes
Skrillex
SONGS CATEGORIES / CATEGORÍAS DE CANCIONES
Hot Latin Song of the Year / “Hot Latin Song” Canción del Año
Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone, “Me Porto Bonito”
Bad Bunny, “Tití Me Preguntó”
Bad Bunny, “Yonaguni”
Becky G & Karol G, “Mamiii”
Farruko, “Pepas”
Hot Latin Song of the Year, Vocal Event: / “Hot Latin Song”, Colaboración Vocal del Año
Aventura & Bad Bunny, “Volví”
Bad Bunny & Bomba Estéreo, “Ojitos Lindos”
Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone, “Me Porto Bonito”
Bad Bunny & Rauw Alejandro, “Party”
Becky G & Karol G, “Mamiii”
Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Male /“Hot Latin Songs” Artista del Año, Masculino
Bad Bunny
Chencho Corleone
Farruko
Jhayco
Rauw Alejandro
Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Female / “Hot Latin Songs” Artista del Año, Femenina
Anitta
Becky G
Kali Uchis
Karol G
Rosalía
Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Duo or Group / “Hot Latin Songs” Artista del Año, Dúo o Grupo
Aventura
Calibre 50
Eslabon Armado
Fuerza Regida
Grupo Firme
Hot Latin Songs Label of the Year / “Hot Latin Songs” Sello Discográfico del Año
Music VIP
Rimas
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Warner Latina
Hot Latin Songs Imprint of the Year / “Hot Latin Songs” Casa Disquera del Año
Carbon Fiber
Duars Entertainment
Rimas
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latino
Latin Airplay Song of the Year / Canción del Año, Latin Airplay
Aventura & Bad Bunny, “Volví”
Becky G & Karol G, “Mamiii”
Farruko, “Pepas”
Farruko, Víctor Cárdenas & DJ Adonis, “El Incomprendido”
Rauw Alejandro, “Todo de Ti”
Latín Airplay Label of the Year / Sello Discográfico del Año, Latin Airplay
Lizos
Rimas
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Warner Latina
Latin Airplay Imprint of the Year / Casa Disquera del Año, Latin Airplay
Duars Entertainment
Fonovisa
Rimas
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latino
Sales Song of the Year / Canción del Año, Ventas
Becky G & Karol G, “Mamiii”
Farruko, “Pepas”
J Balvin & Skrillex, “In Da Getto”
Karol G, “Provenza”
Sebastián Yatra, “Dos Oruguitas”
Streaming Song of the Year / Canción del Año, Streaming
Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone, “Me Porto Bonito”
Bad Bunny, “Tití Me Preguntó”
Bad Bunny, “Yonaguni”
Becky G & Karol G, “Mamiii”
Farruko, “Pepas”
ALBUM CATEGORIES / CATEGORÍA DE ÁLBUMES
Top Latin Album of the Year / “Top Latin Album” del Año
Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti
Farruko, La 167
J Balvin, Jose
Karol G, KG0516
Rauw Alejandro, Vice Versa
Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Male / “Top Latin Albums” Artista del Año, Masculino
Anuel AA
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Ozuna
Rauw Alejandro
Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Female / “Top Latin Albums” Artista del Año, Femenina
Becky G
Kali Uchis
Karol G
Natti Natasha
Rosalía
Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Duo or Group / “Top Latin Albums” Artista del Año Dúo o Grupo
Aventura
Calibre 50
Eslabon Armado
Los Bukis
Maná
Top Latin Albums Label of the Year / “Top Latin Albums” Sello Discográfico del Año
Del
Rimas
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Warner Latina
Top Latin Albums Imprint of the Year /“Top Latin Albums” Casa Disquera del Año
Del
Duars Entertainment
Rimas
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latino
LATIN POP CATEGORIES / CATEGORIA LATIN POP
Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Solo / Artista “Latin Pop” del Año, Solista
Becky G
Camilo
Enrique Iglesias
Kali Uchis
Sebastián Yatra
Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Duo or Group / Artista “Latin Pop” del Año, Dúo o Grupo
Bomba Estéreo
CNCO
Jesse & Joy
Maná
Reik
Latin Pop Song of the Year / Canción “Latin Pop” del Año
Becky G & Karol G, “Mamiii”
Karol G, “Provenza”
Rauw Alejandro, “Todo De Ti”
Sebastián Yatra, “Tacones Rojos”
Shakira & Rauw Alejandro, “Te Felicito”
Latin Pop Airplay Label of the Year / “Latin Pop Airplay” Sello Discográfico del Año
Rimas
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Warner Latina
WK
Latin Pop Airplay Imprint of the Year / “Latin Pop Airplay” Casa Disquera del Año
Duars Entertainment
Hecho a Mano
RCA
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latino
Latin Pop Album of the Year / Álbum “Latin Pop” del Año
Becky G, Esquemas
Enrique Iglesias, Final (Vol. 1)
Jay Wheeler, De Mi Para Ti
Rosalía, Motomami
Sebastián Yatra, Dharma
Latin Pop Albums Label of the Year / “Latin Pop Albums” Sello Discográfico del Año
Interscope Geffen A&M
RCA
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Warner Latina
Latin Pop Albums Imprint of the Year / “Latin Pop Albums” Casa Disquera del Año
Capitol Latin
Hecho a Mano
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latino
Warner Latina
TROPICAL CATEGORIES / CATEGORIA TROPICAL
Tropical Artist of the Year, Solo / Artista Tropical del Año, Solista
Carlos Vives
Elvis Crespo
Marc Anthony
Prince Royce
Romeo Santos
Tropical Artist of the Year, Duo or Group / Artista Tropical del Año, Dúo o Grupo
Aventura
Gente de Zona
La Sonora Dinamita
Los Ángeles Azules
Monchy & Alexandra
Tropical Song of the Year / Canción Tropical del Año
Aventura & Bad Bunny, “Volví”
Don Omar & Nio Garcia, “Se Menea”
Marc Anthony, “Mala”
Marc Anthony, “Pa’lla Voy”
Romeo Santos, “Sus Huellas”
Tropical Airplay Label of the Year / “Tropical Airplay” Sello Discográfico del Año
Columbia
Rimas
Saban
Sony Music Latin
WK
Tropical Airplay Imprint of the Year / “Tropical Airplay” Casa Disquera del Año
Aura
Hecho a Mano
Rimas
Sony Music Latin
Unisono
Tropical Albums of the Year / Álbum Tropical del Año
Buena Vista Social Club, Ahora Me Da Pena EP
Carlos Vives, Cumbiana II
El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico, De Trulla Con El Combo
Luis Vargas/ Frank Reyes, Grandes de La Bachata: Vol. IV
Marc Anthony, Pa’lla Voy
Tropical Albums Label of the Year / “Tropical Albums” Sello Discográfico del Año
BMG
Discos Fuentes
Sony Music Latin
The Orchard
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Tropical Albums Imprint of the Year / “Tropical Albums” Casa Disquera del Año
Norte
Premium Latin
Sony Music Latin
The Orchard
Top Stop
REGIONAL MEXICAN CATEGORIES / CATEGORÍA REGIONAL MEXICANO
Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Solo / Artista Regional Mexicano del Año, Solista
Carin Leon
Christian Nodal
Ivan Cornejo
Junior H
Natanael Cano
Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Duo or Group / Artista Regional Mexicano del Año, Dúo o Grupo
Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Calibre 50
Eslabon Armado
Grupo Firme
Yahritza y Su Esencia
Regional Mexican Song of the Year / Canción Regional Mexicana del Año
Calibre 50, “A La Antigüita”
Eslabon Armado featuring DannyLux, “Jugaste y Sufrí”
Grupo Firme & Carin Leon, “El Tóxico”
Grupo Firme & Maluma, “Cada Quien”
Grupo Firme, “Ya Supérame (En Vivo Desde Culiacán, Sinaloa)”
Regional Mexican Airplay Label of the Year / “Regional Mexican Airplay” Sello Discográfico del Año
Afinarte
Lizos
Music VIP
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Regional Mexican Airplay Imprint of the Year /“Regional Mexican Airplay” Casa Disquera del Año
Afinarte
Disa
Fonovisa
Lizos
Remex
Regional Mexican Albums of the Year / Álbum Regional Mexicano del Año
Calibre 50, Las 20 Número 1 de Calibre 50 en Billboard
Eslabon Armado, Nostalgia
Eslabon Armado, Tu Veneno Mortal, Vol. 2
Ivan Cornejo, Alma Vacía
Junior H, Mi Vida En Un Cigarro 2
Regional Mexican Albums Label of the Year / “Regional Mexican Albums” Sello Discográfico del Año
Del
Manzana
Rancho Humilde
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Regional Mexican Albums Imprint of the Year / “Regional Mexican Albums” Casa Disquera del Año
Del
Fonovisa
JHRH
Manzana
Z Records
LATIN RHYTHM CATEGORIES / CATEGORÍA LATIN RHYTHM
Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Solo / Artista “Latin Rhythm” del Año, solista
Bad Bunny
Farruko
J Balvin
Karol G
Rauw Alejandro
Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Duo or Group / Artista “Latin Rhythm” del Año, Dúo o Grupo
Baby Rasta & Gringo
Los Legendarios
Piso 21
Wisin & Yandel
Zion & Lennox
Latin Rhythm Song of the Year / Canción “Latin Rhythm” del Año
Aventura & Bad Bunny, “Volví”
Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone, “Me Porto Bonito”
Bad Bunny, “Yonaguni”
Becky G & Karol G, “Mamiii”
Farruko, “Pepas”
Latin Rhythm Airplay Label of the Year / “Latin Rhythm Airplay” Sello Discográfico del Año
Republic
Rimas
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Warner Latina
Latin Rhythm Airplay Imprint of the Year / “Latin Rhythm Airplay” Casa Disquera del Año
Carbon Fiber
Duars Entertainment
Rimas
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latino
Latin Rhythm Album of the Year / Álbum “Latin Rhythm” del Año
Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti
Farruko, La 167
J Balvin, Jose
Karol G, KG0516
Rauw Alejandro, Vice Versa
Latin Rhythm Albums Label of the Year / “Latin Rhythm Albums” Sello Discográfico del Año
Interscope Geffen A&M
Real Hasta La Muerte
Rimas
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Latin Rhythm Albums Imprint of the Year / “Latin Rhythm Albums” Casa Disquera del Año
Carbon Fiber
Duars Entertainment
Real Hasta La Muerte
Rimas
Universal Music Latino
WRITERS, PRODUCERS, & PUBLISHERS CATEGORIES/ CATEGORÍA ESCRITOR, PRODUCTOR, EDITORA
Songwriter of the Year / Compositor del Año
Bad Bunny
Edgar “Edge” Barrera
Marco “Mag” Borrero
Roberto “La Paciencia” Rosario
Tainy
Publisher of the Year / Editora del Año
Kid From The BKLYN Publishing, ASCAP
RSM Publishing, ASCAP
Sony Discos Music Publishing LLC, ASCAP
Universal Music Corp, ASCAP
WC Music Corp., ASCAP
Publishing Corporation of the Year / Corporación Editora del Año
Kobalt Music
RSM Publishing
Sony Music Publishing
Universal Music
Warner Chappell Music
Producer of the Year / Productor del Año
Jimmy Humilde
Marco “Mag” Borrero
Ovy On The Drums
Subelo Neo
Tainy
