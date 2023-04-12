Beyoncé's Dad Mathew Knowles Shares Throwback Pic of Her and Solange, Talks Nurturing Ambitious Kids

Mathew Knowles is sharing some wisdom as the father of two superstars. On Tuesday, the former Destiny's Child manager shared a rare throwback photo of daughters Beyoncé and Solange, captioning the post with a message about how parents should nurture their children's ambitions.

"We need to encourage our children," the message began. "I believe our young people are often more intuitive than adults in many areas. Those early passions many children possess should be nurtured and supported."

Knowles shared how his mother supported his "every ambition" despite not having much money. "But as I've always been a learner and a reader, I vividly recall her buying me a set of Encyclopedia books so I could absorb knowledge and educate my young mind," he shared. "That encouragement to learn stayed with me my entire life during my corporate career in sales and marketing, in the music industry, and even today at 71 years old where I'm still finding new things to learn and discover!"

Knowles continued, "When I expressed an interest in basketball at a young age, again, she put up a basketball hoop with the limited funds that were available to the family. I went on to play basketball at the college level and ultimately became a part owner in the WNBA championship-winning Chicago Sky. A few of my dearest friends today are some of the most notable NBA legends in history. My love for basketball started at a young age, and because it was nurtured, it has remained with me throughout my entire life."

Reflecting on his own parenting style, Knowles shared that he and ex-wife Tina Knowles-Lawson made sure to encourage their daughters when they showed interest in music at a young age. "Tina and I (who were already corporate professionals and entrepreneurs) didn't attempt to downplay their passions. Rather, we encouraged them, we guided them, we supported them," he explained. "As long as they took it seriously and strived to be the best they could, we were happy with whatever career path they chose."

He ended his message by saying the world needs "more people who are connected to their inner ambitions and passions, and are surrounded by those who nurture them. It'll make the world a better place for us all."

It seems Beyoncé has learned a thing or two from her parents' example when it comes to raising ambitious children! In 2019, the Cuff It singer and JAY-Z's firstborn daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, became an award-winning songwriter at seven years old.

Blue Ivy's contributions to her mom's song with SAINt JHN and WizKid, "Brown Skin Girl," won the Ashford & Simpson Songwriter's Award at the 2019 BET Soul Train Awards. Bey and JAY are also credited as songwriters on the track, which appeared on The Lion King: The Gift album.

Blue Ivy, who appears in the song's music video with her mom, also provides vocals on the track. "Brown skin girl, your skin just like pearls," she sings at the beginning and end of the song. "The best thing in the world, never trade you for anybody else."

See the video below for more on the uber-talented family.