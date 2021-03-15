Beyoncé Wins Record-Breaking 28th GRAMMY Award

Beyoncé has made GRAMMYs history!

Queen Bey won four new golden gramophones at the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards on Sunday, officially beating out Alison Krauss for the most GRAMMYs awarded to a female artist. Her Best R&B Performance win for "Black Parade" took her over the top, and she now has a record-breaking 28 GRAMMYs.

The superstar emotionally went onstage to accept the award and said she wanted to uplift and encourage all the "beautiful Black queens" that inspire her and the world.

"I am so honored. I am so excited," she said as the audience clapped. "As an artist, I believe it's my job and all of our jobs to reflect the times. It's been such a difficult time."

"This is so overwhelming," she continued, noting that she had been working in music since she was nine years old.

Beyoncé also took time to pay tribute to her kids with JAY-Z -- daughter Blue Ivy and twins Rumi and Sir. She shouted out Blue Ivy's earlier GRAMMY win and said she was honored and proud to be their mother.

Earlier, she got up onstage with Megan Thee Stallion to accept the award for Best Rap Song for their hit, "Savage," and host Trevor Noah took a moment to acknowledge Bey's historic achievement.

Earlier in the evening, Beyoncé also took home Best Rap Performance for "Savage" and Best Music Video for "Brown Skin Girl." The legendary performer's 9-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, also was awarded the Best Music Video GRAMMY, making her the second-youngest winner in the history of the awards.

The song was originally featured on the soundtrack for Disney's live-action 2019 remake of The Lion King, which Beyoncé curated. The "Brown Skin Girl" music video was released as part of Beyoncé's 2020 Disney+ film, Black Is King.

