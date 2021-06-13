Beyoncé Shares Sweet Message to Twins Rumi and Sir on Their Fourth Birthday

Beyoncé is excited for her adorable twins. The celebrated songstress commemorated Sir and Rumi Carter on Sunday, as the kids turned 4.

"What's better than 1 gift... 2," Beyoncé wrote in a message on her personal website. "Happy birthday Rumi & Sir."

The 28-time GRAMMY-winning entertainer welcomed the twins in 2017 with husband JAY-Z, with whom she also shares 9-year-old daughter Blue Ivy.

Recently, JAY-Z opened up in a rare interview in which he reflected on his parenting philosophies and raising three kids with his megastar wife.

"Feeling loved is the most important thing a child needs, you know?" JAY-Z said in an interview with The Sunday Times in April. "Not 'Here's this business that I’m going to hand over to you, that I'm creating for you.'"

The proud dad added that his goal is to "just make sure we provide a loving environment, be very attentive to who they want to be... It’s easy for us, as human beings, to want our children to do certain things, but we have no idea. We're just guides."

