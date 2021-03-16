Beyoncé Shares Glam Photos of Post-GRAMMYs Celebration With JAY-Z After Historic Wins

Sunday was a historic night for Beyoncé and she certainly celebrated in style. The 39-year-old performer took home her 28th career GRAMMY, surpassing Alison Krauss' record of 27 trophies.

On Monday night, Queen Bey posted photos of herself and her husband, JAY-Z, celebrating the momentous occasion.

Changing out of the black leather dress she wore to accept her awards, Beyoncé dazzled in a silver fitted gown with a matching turban and transparent mesh face covering. She posed with her four GRAMMYs earned that night, showed off her more than 50-carat Lorraine Schwartz three-row hoop earrings with pear shaped diamond drops, and gave JAY-Z a kiss on the cheek.

In another photo, Beyoncé grinned as she hugged Megan Thee Stallion, who also celebrated a big night, taking home three GRAMMYs, including Best New Artist. The ladies also made history for becoming the first two women to win Best Rap Performance for their remix of Megan's hit, "Savage."

Megan and Beyoncé shared the stage on GRAMMYs night and the "Body" rapper opened up to ET about the moment afterwards.

"It was such an epic moment," Megan told ET of sharing the stage with her inspiration. "Beyoncé is just a treasure to everybody in Houston, pretty sure everybody in the world, but specifically where we are from, we just absolutely love Beyoncé. And to have her just seal the deal for me, it's like a pat on the back like, 'I am proud of you girl.'"