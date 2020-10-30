Beyoncé Poses for 3 'British Vogue' Covers, Talks Focusing on Her 'Joy' in Rare Interview

Beyoncé has blessed fans with her stunning presence! The powerhouse posed for three remarkable British Vogue covers for the magazine's December issue.

Beyoncé dons three elegant and sexy styles for the publication. She is seen wearing a black Mugler sheer bodysuit in one cover, a neon yellow organza coat, catsuit and custom-made hat by Adidas x We Are Ivy Park in another, and a ruffled black-and-red Alexander McQueen jacket, Atsuko Kudo Couture Latex hotpants and Louboutins in another snap.

In her interview with editor-in-chief Edward Enninful, the megastar talks about her family, career and how the Black Lives Matter movement changed her perspective on life.

"[I've] absolutely changed [this year]. It would be difficult to experience life in a pandemic and the current social unrest and not be changed," she expresses. "I have learnt that my voice is clearer when I am still. I truly cherish this time with my family, and my new goal is to slow down and shed stressful things from my life."

"I came into the music industry at 15 years old and grew up with the world watching, and I have put out projects non-stop. I released Lemonade during the Formation World Tour, gave birth to twins, performed at Coachella, directed Homecoming, went on another world tour with Jay, then Black Is King, all back to back," she continues. "It’s been heavy and hectic. I’ve spent a lot of time focusing on building my legacy and representing my culture the best way I know how. Now, I’ve decided to give myself permission to focus on my joy."

Beyoncé -- who shares daughters Blue Ivy, 8, and Rumi, 3, and son Sir, 3, with husband JAY-Z -- also touches on how she's making it her mission to elevate Black and African voices. The "Love on Top" songstress admits that motherhood has been her biggest inspiration and expresses her desire to make a better future for her kids.

"Something cracked open inside of me right after giving birth to my first daughter. From that point on, I truly understood my power, and motherhood has been my biggest inspiration," she admits. "It became my mission to make sure she lived in a world where she feels truly seen and valued. I was also deeply inspired by my trip to South Africa with my family. And, after having my son, Sir Carter, I felt it was important to uplift and praise our boys and to assure that they grow up with enough films, children’s books and music that promote emotional intelligence, self-value and our rich history. That’s why the film is dedicated to him."

Beyoncé was photographed by Kennedi Carter. The 21-year-old photographer is the youngest to shoot any cover for British Vogue in its 104-year history. The December issue of British Vogue is on newsstands on Nov. 6.

