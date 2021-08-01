Beyoncé Launches Pandemic Housing Relief Initiative With the NAACP

Beyoncé and NAACP's housing relief initiative has officially launched. Last month, the singer, with her BeyGOOD Foundation, once again partnered up with the organization to help people who need housing assistance amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"Housing assistance is here. Online applications start today for those impacted by the housing crisis caused by the pandemic. Go to @naacp.org for more info and to apply for the $5K grants," the BeyGOOD Foundation announced on Thursday on Instagram.

A statement on the NAACP website, where the application is currently live, reads: "The NAACP is committed to helping ensure African Americans maintain their wealth and financial security during this unprecedented time of COVID-19. We are partnering with BeyGOOD to provide one hundred grants up to $5,000 each to families who are delinquent in their home mortgage or rental payments.”

The initiative was first announced last month, as people were heading into the holiday season. Amid the pandemic, Beyoncé launched the BeyGOOD Small Business Impact Fund over the summer, which has since helped over 250 small Black-owned businesses.

"Beyoncé is continuing her heart of support and helping where needed most. Phase Two of the BeyGOOD Impact Fund will now help those impacted by the housing crisis," read a statement on her website on Dec. 22. "The housing moratorium is set to end on December 26th, resulting in mortgage foreclosures and rental evictions. Many families are impacted, due to the pandemic that resulted in job loss, sickness and overall economy downturn."

Always giving back to her community, last year to celebrate Juneteenth, she dropped the empowering track "Black Parade," which also supported Black-owned small businesses in need. On the "Love on Top" singer's website, fans were also redirected to a page with a directory of Black-owned businesses to learn more about.

During the 2020 BET Awards, the entertainer was presented the artist with its Humanitarian Award. The mother-of-three dedicated her award to "all of my brothers out there, all of my sisters out there inspiring me, marching and fighting for change."

"Your voices are being heard, and you are proving to our ancestors that their struggles were not in vain. Now, we have one more thing we need to do to walk in our true power and that is to vote. I'm encouraging you to continue to take action, continue to change and dismantle a racist and unequal system. We have to continue to do this together, continue to fight for each other and lift each other up, because there are people banking on us staying at home during local elections in primaries happening in states across the country," she said. "We have to vote like our life depends on it."

