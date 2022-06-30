Beyoncé Encourages Fans to 'Release the Wiggle' as She Unveils Empowering Album Art

Beyoncé has a message for her fans! The 40-year-old took to Instagram on Thursday to speak to her followers about the inspiration behind her upcoming album, Renaissance. The singer shared the album's cover art, featuring herself clad in a silver bikini and seated atop a horse made of mirrored tiles -- like a disco ball.

"Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving," she captioned the photo. "My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration."

"I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha!" she added. "And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are."

Renaissance is Beyoncé's first full-length studio album in six years, although she has put out quite a bit of music since 2016's Lemonade.

The GRAMMY winner has kept mum about her upcoming project before this, and the release of the album's first song, "Break My Soul," sent the Beyhive into a joyful tizzy.

Queen Bey's first new song since November 2021's "Be Alive," the single is a dance-house number reminiscent of the cult-favorite single "Blow" from her self-titled fifth studio album. The single heavily samples Robin S.’s 1990 dance hit, "Show Me Love," and features additional vocals and another sample from bounce legend Big Freedia.

Released on the day of the summer solstice, the song marks the start of a new season and era with new anthems for music lovers -- whether they're BeyHive members or not!

Although Beyoncé has kept quiet, others around her have teased details of the upcoming album that promises a new side of the artist.

In British Vogue's July issue, Editor in Chief Edward Enninful described the project as "music that makes you rise, that turns your mind to cultures and subcultures, to our people past and present, music that will unite so many on the dance floor, music that touches your soul."

Enninful shared that the "soaring vocals and fierce beats" of the music transported him "back to the clubs of my youth."

"I’m a fan too. I’m very, very excited," Tina Knowles-Lawson told ET about her daughter's upcoming project. "I just posted recently that I really miss her singing, and I do. I’m as excited as everybody else. I can’t wait for you guys to hear it."

"She put two years of love into this. Many, many nights [she spent] all night working," she added. "I can’t wait for the world to hear it."

Fans pre-ordered the album on Beyoncé's website, with four box sets available, some of which include a CD, T-shirt, mini-poster and a 28-page photo booklet. According to the website, the product "begins shipping July 29th upon album release." Fans can also save the album in advance to their Spotify and/or Apple Music playlists.

Fans can "release the wiggle" when Renaissance drops on July 29.