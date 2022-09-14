BET Hip Hop Awards 2022: See the Complete List of Nominees

Get ready music lovers -- the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards are coming! On Tuesday, the network announced the nominees for the 17th annual show celebrating the past year in hip hop music. GRAMMY-nominated recording artist Fat Joe takes the hosting reins this year, taping the show from the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday, Sept. 30, before the show's premiere on Tuesday, Oct. 4.
This year, Drake leads the pack with an impressive 14 nominations, including Best Live Performer, Lyricist of the Year, Hip Hop Album of the Year, Hip Hop Artist of the Year and Song of the Year. Kanye West is close behind with 10 nominations, including Producer of the Year, Hustler of the Year and Best Hip Hop Video. Kendrick Lamar rounds out the top three with nine nominations, followed by Future with eight nods and Baby Keem, Cardi B and J. Cole tied with six nods each.
Check out the full list of nominees below:
BEST HIP HOP VIDEO
A$AP Rocky, "D.M.B."
Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar, "Family Ties"
City Girls feat. Usher, "Good Love"
Cardi B, Kanye West & Lil Durk, "Hot Shit"
BIA & J. Cole, "London"
Future feat. Drake & Tems, "Wait for You"
Drake feat. Future & Young Thug, "Way 2 Sexy"
BEST COLLABORATION
Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar, "Family Ties"
City Girls feat. Usher, "Good Love"
Cardi B, Kanye West & Lil Durk, "Hot Shit"
Drake feat. 21 Savage, "Jimmy Cooks"
Benny The Butcher & J. Cole, "Johnny P's Caddy"
Future feat. Drake & Tems, "Wait for You"
Drake feat. Future & Young Thug, "Way 2 Sexy"
BEST DUO OR GROUP
42 Dugg & EST Gee
Big Sean & Hit-Boy
Birdman & Youngboy Never Broke Again
Blxst & Bino Rideaux
DaBaby & Youngboy Never Broke Again
EARTHGANG
Styles P & Havoc
BEST LIVE PERFORMER
Cardi B
Doja Cat
Drake
J. Cole
Kanye West
Kendrick Lamar
Tyler, the Creator
LYRICIST OF THE YEAR
Baby Keem
Benny The Butcher
Drake
J. Cole
Jack Harlow
Jay-Z
Kendrick Lamar
VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR
Benny Boom
Burna Boy
Cole Bennett
Colin Tilley
Director X
Kendrick Lamar & Dave Free
Teyana Taylor
SONG OF THE YEAR
Latto, "Big Energy"
Hitkidd & Glorilla, "F.N.F. (Let's Go)"
Jack Harlow, "First Class"
Cardi B, Kanye West & Lil Durk, "Hot Shit"
Kodak Black, "Super Gremlin"
Future feat. Drake & Tems, "Wait for You"
Drake feat. Future & Young Thug, "Way 2 Sexy"
HIP HOP ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Latto, 777
Drake, Certified Lover Boy
Kanye West, Donda
Future, I Never Liked You
Pusha T, It’s Almost Dry
Nas, King’s Disease II
Kendrick Lamar, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers
HIP HOP ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Cardi B
Doja Cat
Drake
Future
Kanye West
Kendrick Lamar
Megan Thee Stallion
PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
ATL Jacob
Baby Keem
Hit-Boy
Hitmaka
Kanye West
Metro Boomin
Pharrell Williams
BEST BREAKTHROUGH HIP HOP ARTIST
Baby Keem
Blxst
Doechii
Fivio Foreign
Glorilla
Nardo Wick
Saucy Santana
DJ OF THE YEAR
D-Nice
DJ Cassidy
DJ Drama
DJ Kay Slay
DJ Premier
Kaytranada
Mustard
Nyla Symone
L.A. Leakers: DJ sourMILK & Justin Credible
BEST HIP HOP PLATFORM
Big Boy’s Neighborhood
Breakfast Club
Caresha Please
Complex
Drink Champs
HipHopDX
Million Dollaz Worth of Game
NPR Tiny Desk
Verzuz
HUSTLER OF THE YEAR
50 Cent
Cardi B
DJ Khaled
Drake
Jay-Z
Kanye West
Megan Thee Stallion
SWEET 16: BEST FEATURED VERSE
Drake, "Churchill Downs" (Jack Harlow feat. Drake)
J. Cole, "Poke It Out" (Wale feat. J. Cole)
J. Cole, "London" (BIA & J. Cole)
Lil Baby, "Girls Want Girls" (Drake feat. Lil Baby)
Kanye West, "City of Gods" (Fivio Foreign, Kanye West & Alicia Keys)
Drake, "Wait for You" (Future feat. Drake & Tems)
Jadakiss, "Black Illuminati" (Freddie Gibbs feat. Jadakiss)
IMPACT TRACK
Lizzo, "About Damn Time"
Fivio Foreign, Kanye West & Alicia Keys, "City of Gods"
Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar, "Family Ties"
Nas feat. Ms. Lauryn Hill, "Nobody"
Latto, "Pxssy"
Kendrick Lamar, "The Heart Part 5"
Doja Cat, "Woman"
BEST INTERNATIONAL FLOW
Benjamin Epps (France)
Black Sherif (Ghana)
Blxckie (South Africa)
Central Cee (UK)
Haviah Mighty (Canada)
Knucks (UK)
Le Juiice (France)
Nadia Nakai (Zimbabwe)
Tasha & Tracie (Brazil)
The 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards air Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on BET.
RELATED CONTENT