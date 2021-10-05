BET Hip Hop Awards 2021: The Complete Winners List

The 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards have arrived! Tuesday night's show honors the best in hip hop, with both Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion leading the pack of nominees and scoring nine nominations each -- including nominations for Song of the Year, Hip Hop Artist of the Year, Best Hip Hop Video, Best Collaboration, Best Live Performer, Hustler of the Year, and Sweet 16: Best featured Verse.
BET's 16th annual show honored the best songs and videos of the year, as well as the industry's biggest hustlers, the most visible hip hop platforms and the most impactful protest tracks. The star-studded night featured some big wins, emotional tributes and big performances, including a stellar medley highlighting "I Am Hip Hop" award winner Nelly's most well-known hits.
ET will be updating the list throughout the night as the categories are presented, and the winners will be marked in bold.
Check out the full list of winners and nominees below:
HIP HOP ALBUM OF THE YEAR
A Gangsta’s Pain - Moneybagg Yo
Call Me If You Get Lost - Tyler, the Creator - **WINNER
Culture III - Migos
Good News - Megan Thee Stallion
Khaled Khaled - DJ Khaled
Savage Mode II - 21 Savage & Metro Boomin
The Off-Season - J. Cole
SONG OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Artist(s) and Producer(s)
"Back in Blood" - Pooh Shiesty feat. Lil Durk, Produced by YC
"Late at Night" - Roddy Rich, Produced by Mustard
"Laugh Now Cry Later" - Drake feat. Lil Durk, Produced by G. Ry, Cardogotwings, Roget Chahayed & Yung Exclusive
"Up" - Cardi B, Produced by Yung DZA, Sean Island, DJ Swanqo
"WAP" - Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion, Produced by Ayo & Keyz - **WINNER
"Whole Lotta Money (Remix)" - Bia feat. Nicki Minaj, Produced by London Jae, Beatgodz, Tee Romano
HIP HOP ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Cardi B
Drake
J. Cole
Lil Baby - **WINNER
Megan Thee Stallion
Tyler, the Creator
BEST HIP HOP VIDEO
Cardi B - "Up"
Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion - "WAP" - **WINNER
Chris Brown & Young Thug - "Go Crazy"
Drake feat. Lil Durk - "Laugh Now Cry Later"
Lil Nas X - "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)"
Saweetie feat. Doja Cat - "Best Friend"
BEST NEW HIP HOP ARTIST
Blxst
Coi Leray
Don Toliver
Morray
Pooh Shiesty
Yung Bleu - **WINNER
BEST COLLABORATION
21 Savage & Metro Boomin Feat. Drake - "Mr. Right Now"
Bia feat. Nicki Minaj - "Whole Lotta Money (Remix)"
Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion - "WAP" - **WINNER
DJ Khaled feat. Lil Baby & Lil Durk - "Every Chance I Get"
Drake feat. Lil Durk - "Laugh Now Cry Later"
Pooh Shiesty feat. Lil Durk - "Back in Blood"
BEST DUO OR GROUP
21 Savage & Metro Boomin
Chris Brown & Young Thug
City Girls
Future & Lil Uzi Vert
Lil Baby & Lil Durk - **WINNER
Migos
BEST LIVE PERFORMER
Busta Rhymes
Cardi B
DaBaby
Doja Cat
Megan Thee Stallion
Tyler, the Creator - **WINNER
LYRICIST OF THE YEAR
Benny the Butcher
Drake
J. Cole - **WINNER
Lil Baby
Megan Thee Stallion
Nas
BEST INTERNATIONAL FLOW
Ladipoe (Nigeria)
Nasty C (South Africa)
Xamã (Brazil)
Laylow (France)
Gazo (France)
Little Simz (UK) - **WINNER
Dave (UK)
VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR
Cole Bennett
Colin Tilley
Dave Meyers
Director X
Hype Williams
Missy Elliott - **WINNER
DJ OF THE YEAR
Chase B
D Nice
DJ Cassidy
DJ Drama
DJ Envy
DJ Jazzy Jeff
DJ Scheme - **WINNER
Kaytranada
PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
DJ Khaled
Hit-Boy - **WINNER
Metro Boomin
Mustard
The Alchemist
Tyler, the Creator
HUSTLER OF THE YEAR
Cardi B
Drake
Lil Baby
Megan Thee Stallion
Saweetie - **WINNER
Yung Bleu
BEST HIP HOP PLATFORM
Complex
Genius - **WINNER
Hip Hop DX
Hot New Hiphop
The Breakfast Club
The Shade Room
Worldstar Hiphop
XXL
SWEET 16: BEST FEATURED VERSE
Cardi B - "Type S**t" (Migos feat. Cardi B)
Drake - "Havin’ Our Way" (Migos feat. Drake)
Jay-Z - "What It Feels Like" (Nipsey Hussle feat. Jay-Z) - **WINNER
Lil Durk - "Back in Blood" (Pooh Shiesty feat. Lil Durk)
Megan Thee Stallion - "On Me (Remix)" (Lil Baby feat. Megan Thee Stallion)
Roddy Ricch - "Lemonade (Remix)" (Internet Money feat. Don Toliver & Roddy Ricch)
IMPACT TRACK
Black Thought - "Thought Vs Everybody"
Lil Nas X - "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)"
Lil Baby & Kirk Franklin - "We Win"
Meek Mill Feat. Lil Durk - "Pain Away"
Nipsey Hussle feat. Jay-Z - "What It Feels Like" - **WINNER
Rapsody - "12 Problems"
