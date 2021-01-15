Best Valentine's Day Gifts for Everyone You Love

Valentine's Day will be here before we know it, and if we've learned anything from shopping during last year's holiday season, it's that shopping early for prompt delivery is a priority.

And if you're feeling gift-shopping fatigue, we're here to help. ET Style has culled the best gifts for anyone you want to treat on this love-centric holiday whether that's your romantic partner, family member or friend.

Our selection of gifts features crowd-pleasing yet meaningful ideas from flower delivery and yummy sweets to indulgent beauty buys and beautiful diamond jewelry.

Shop the best Valentine's Day gifts for everyone on your list below.

UrbanStems

Sending a flower arrangement is an obvious one for Valentine's Day, but hey, it's a classic for a reason. To shake things up a little bit, we suggest choosing a beautiful dried bouquet. It lasts longer, and it's a huge home decor trend right now. UrbanStems has a variety of styles in various hues with vases included. If you want the traditional Valentine's flower like red roses, they have that, too!

Candy Club

Treat loved ones to a sweet candy gift box! Candy Club offers a range of sets that include gummies, savory bites and chocolates. Each "Fun Box" is filled with six 6-oz candy cups, which starts at $29.99 for your first box. Choose a one, three or six month gift.

Ghirardelli Chocolate

Chocolates are a no-brainer Valentine's Day gift. The beloved Ghirardelli Chocolate has a ton of adorably packaged goodies for the holiday, like this heart-shaped box of milk chocolate caramel duet hearts.

Wine Insiders

Bring the happy hour to them with bottles of their favorite wines. Wine Insiders has a plethora of 6-pack and 12-pack gift options whether they love crisp whites or bold reds.

REGULARLY $131.94

Jo Malone

Fragrance makes for a perfect Valentine's Day gift for any couple. Our top pick is the Jo Malone Midnight Musk & Amber cologne housed in a stunning limited-edition art deco-inspired bottle. Even the name of the scent simply sounds romantic.

Dior

Romantic partner, sister, mother or friend, any woman will love this luxurious Dior lip kit that comes with full sizes of the popular Dior Lip Glow and Dior Lip Maximizer Plumping Gloss in 001 Pink.

Shari's Berries

Chocolate covered strawberries are the ideal Valentine's Day dessert. Send loved ones or treat yourself to a dozen gourmet drizzled chocolate berries.

L'or de Seraphine

A chic ceramic jar candle by L'or de Seraphine that doubles as home decor. This Valentines-themed ruby design has the scent of goji berry, mango and tarocco orange.

Serena Williams Jewelry

Nothing says lover more than gifting jewelry. Serena Williams' jewelry line has a lot of gorgeous pieces with meaning. This diamond lock necklace symbolizes endurance, strength and connection.

Milk Bar

Anyone with a sweet tooth will be ecstatic to receive a cookie tin from the famous Milk Bar. This particular set boasts 12 cookies of four bestselling flavors -- Compost, Cornflake Chocolate Chip Marshmallow, Chocolate Confetti and original Confetti.

Harry & David

Since romantic dinner plans at restaurants are currently not a safe option for many, send a delicious entree right to their doorstep instead. Harry & David has an expansive menu to choose from.