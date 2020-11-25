x
Best Holiday Masks to Give and Wear This Season

The holidays are here again and, unfortunately, we’re still in a global pandemic. This year’s holiday celebration will look different than years passed, but if you’re looking for a fashionable, festive, and functional option to celebrate the season, and stay protected from COVID-19, face masks are the way to go. 

Walmart, Target, Old Navy, NordstromKohl’s, and other major retailers are stocking their shelves with a variety of breathable and affordable holiday-themed reusable face masks, eco-friendly face masks, adult face masks, and kids face masks, tailor-made for Christmas, Hanukkah, and Kwanzaa. 

For those looking to support small businesses during these tough economic times, Amazon and Etsy have a huge selection of handcrafted face masks from small business owners, some of whom are also healthcare workers. 

With Black Friday or Cyber Monday deals heating up, it's the perfect time for early bird shoppers to get ahead of the holiday shopping rush. If you’re buying Secret Santa and White Elephant gifts, stocking stuffers, or simply adding to your personal collection, ET Style has you covered.

Below, see our picks for the best holiday face masks to give and wear, and check back with ET Style for more hot deals!

Snowy in the Snow Globe Adult Face Mask

Nordstrom

Snowy in the Snow Globe Adult Face Mask

Whoopi Goldberg is spreading a little holiday cheer with her line of embroidered reusable face masks that are available in a variety of different designs.

Charlie Brown Decorative Face Mask

Etsy

Charlie Brown Decorative Face Mask

Make it a Charlie Brown Christmas with this adorable handmade face mask. 

Holiday Santa Beard Face Mask Costume for Adults, 2 Pack

Walmart

Holiday Santa Beard Face Mask Costume for Adults, 2 Pack

Channel Santa Claus with a beard costume face mask. 

Adult Hanukkah Print Face Mask

Nordstrom

Adult Hanukkah Print Face Mask

Fashion meets function with this stylish Hanukkah face mask with adjustable ear loops. 

Adult Holiday Christmas Reindeer Print Face Mask

Walmart

Adult Holiday Christmas Reindeer Print Face Mask

This affordable Reindeer print face mask, with elastic straps and rubber adjusters, is suitable for ages 2 years old and up.

REGULARLY $20

Kwanzaa Mask with Filter Pocket, Kinara, Candles & Principles

Etsy

Kwanzaa Mask with Filter Pocket, Kinara, Candles & Principles

Celebrate and educate with a custom printed cotton face mask that lists the seven principles of Kwanzaa. 

Dreidel Mask for Hanukkah

Etsy

Dreidel Mask for Hanukkah

These handmade, eco-friendly, fitted face masks are made from breathable cotton, with two layers of fabric for better filtration.

Bloomingdale's Holiday Little Brown Bag & Dot Face Masks, Set of 3

Bloomingdale's

Bloomingdale's Holiday Little Brown Bag & Dot Face Masks, Set of 3

Bloomingdale's soft, cotton, triple-layer holiday face masks feature elastic ear loops, and a filter pocket.

Triple-Layer Cloth Masks for Adults, 5 Pack

Old Navy

Triple-Layer Cloth Masks for Adults, 5 Pack

Old Navy’s triple-layer cloth holiday masks include a mixture of solid colors and holiday designs. 

Disposable Face Mask, 10 Pack

Amazon

Disposable Face Mask, 10 Pack

Disposable, dust proof, three-ply masks in a fun holiday print.

Happy Kwanzaa Face Mask

Etsy

Happy Kwanzaa Face Mask

Handcrafted, washable, reusable face mask complete with a silver adhesive nose wire, and adjustable ear loops.

Christmas Holiday Face Mask, 10 Pack

Amazon

Christmas Holiday Face Mask, 10 Pack

These Christmas face masks are made from eco-friendly material. 

3-Ply Adult Holiday Washable Cloth Face Mask

Amazon

3-Ply Adult Holiday Washable Cloth Face Mask

Make a statement with this Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer cotton face mask, which features three layers of protection, and a flexible wire nose band to prevent fogging when you wear glasses.

2020 Grinch Face Mask

Amazon

2020 Grinch Face Mask

A perfect gag gift for the Grinch in your life. 

