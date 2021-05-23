Best Dressed Stars at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards

The stars dressed to impress at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards!

A number of celebrities flocked to the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday to celebrate this year's best in music, but we couldn't keep our eyes off of the incredible fashion moments that took place on the red carpet. Whether it was a gown, suit or a matching set, music’s brightest stars wowed in their ensembles. Now, ET's breaking down our favorite looks and Best Dressed stars at this year's BBMAs.

Ahead of her performance Sunday night, Alicia Keys wowed on the red carpet in a pink top, pant and voluminous cape ensemble, designed by Valentino. "Flying so high," she captioned a series of pics of the look via Instagram. "Celebrating 20 years of Songs In A Minor tonight on @BBMAs."

Karol G was giving us major mermaid vibes, sporting turquoise hair and a sparkling, sheer Celia Kritharioti gown. She completed the show-stopping look with Anabela Chan diamonds and shoes by Le Silla.

Slay, Kehlani! The singer showed off her enviable abs in a vibrant red couture ensemble from Tony Ward, topping off the look with a gorgeous statement necklace and long, loose waves.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas made a statement in two head-turning looks. The "Jealous" singer, who served as host for this year's awards ceremony opted for a full emerald green ensemble by Fendi, while his wife stunned in a sparkly embellished gown with a plunging neckline and a waist-cinching piece. She completed the look with BVLGARI jewels.

Meanwhile, The Weeknd finally ditched his signature After Hours era red suit, stepping out to the red carpet in a classy black coat, white shirt, trousers and patent leather lace-up shoes. The "Save Your Tears" singer even joked about his former look while accepting the award for Top 100 Artist, telling the crowd, "I'd like to thank God that I don't have to wear that red suit anymore."

Drake looked handsome in a light gray suit and tie as he accepted the prestigious Artist of the Decade Award. The rapper brought his son Adonis onstage for the momentous occasion.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly were packing on the PDA on the red carpet. The Top Rock Artist winner's tattoos were on display in an open shirt and suit jacket. The actress was sizzling in a sexy cut-out, sheer dress.

