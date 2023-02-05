Ben Affleck Goes Viral With His Serious Facial Expressions at 2023 GRAMMYs

Ben Affleck made waves on the internet for his serious facial expressions while seated in the front row at the 2023 GRAMMYs.

Affleck joined wife Jennifer Lopez in the center of the front row at the GRAMMYs on Sunday, where cameras often panned to the couple during musical numbers. More than once, Affleck was caught standing still while Lopez danced excitedly next to him.

Ben Affleck is how every man dragged to a couples baby shower looks pic.twitter.com/sTqdt8oE9n — Angie G (@MomAngtrades) February 6, 2023

"Ben Affleck is how every man dragged to a couples baby shower looks," one Twitter user joked.

"Ben Affleck looks like he was dragged along to girls night and told to stay off his phone," another one added.

Ben Affleck looks like he was dragged along to girls night and told to stay off his phone — Yesika Salgado 🥭✨ (@YesikaStarr) February 6, 2023

"Ben Affleck, blink if you're okay #Grammys," someone wrote, while another jokester online referenced Affleck's recent Dunkin' campaign.

"Ben Affleck looks like he'd rather be at Dunkin'," the user wrote above a screenshot of his blank expression.

Ben Affleck looks like he’d rather be at Dunkin #Grammys pic.twitter.com/tpRxT3x4ZJ — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 6, 2023

Check out more fan reactions to the growing meme below.

ben affleck and jlo looking at trevor noah like two parents at a talent show #GRAMMYs — queen_kie (@queenisnotaword) February 6, 2023

ben affleck enthusiastically watching a #grammys tribute to stevie wonder pic.twitter.com/RxYzuf4mbn — marissa (taylor's version) (@MarissaSaysWhat) February 6, 2023

Ben Affleck, blink if you're okay #Grammys pic.twitter.com/qO6xBPAbXl — Chicks in the Office (@ChicksInTheOff) February 6, 2023

Channeling Ben Affleck when boss calls for a late Friday meeting.#Grammys2023 #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/rC6yvMmszq — Mykl (@ChezWu) February 6, 2023

Ben Affleck is every guy at his wife’s work party #Grammys2023 #grammys pic.twitter.com/ge0X0IiKnC — Jeff Dwoskin Has A Podcast (@bigmacher) February 6, 2023

Ben Affleck is every husband dragged to a work thing by his wife #Grammys2023 pic.twitter.com/dIyoRN0AcJ — Bianca Teixeira (@TheBiancaT) February 6, 2023

Ben Affleck would rather be anywhere else than front row at the #Grammys2023 watching Stevie Wonder crush Higher Ground pic.twitter.com/82GwqZneNW — Matt Wilstein (@mattwilstein) February 6, 2023

Every time the camera pans to Ben Affleck #Grammys pic.twitter.com/3jeiQS3woq — wine mom yor forger🍷 (@autumnvelvets) February 6, 2023