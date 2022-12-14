Ben Affleck and Son Samuel Make Rare Public Appearance Courtside at Basketball Game

Ben Affleck and his son, Samuel, had a boys night out at a basketball game! On Tuesday, the father-son duo sat courtside while the Los Angeles Lakers took on the Denver Nuggets. Affleck, 50, kept it casual in a beige sweater with jeans. Samuel, 10, showed off his cool kid style in a flannel shirt, jeans and red-and-blue sneakers.

During the game, Affleck and Samuel munched on popcorn. The Gone Girl actor --- who is also a beloved sports fan -- was seen talking to his son during the game and likely filling him in on the details.

Samuel seemed to be taking it all in, as he was spotted reacting to the plays. Ultimately, the Lakers went on to get their first win of the season with a score of 121-110.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

In addition to Samuel, Affleck also shares daughters Violet, 17, and Seraphina, 13, with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. The father-son outing comes a little over two weeks after Seraphina joined her mother for a glam date night at the White House for a state dinner.

The mother-daughter duo stunned in matching black dresses for the occasion.

Affleck’s outing with Samuel comes ahead of his exciting Christmas celebrations with his wife, Jennifer Lopez. A source told ET that the pair, who got married in August, want to go all out for their first Christmas as Mr. And Mrs. Affleck.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

"Jen's favorite holiday is Christmas, so she always goes all out, but this is a really exciting time for them as a couple since it's their first Christmas as husband and wife," the source said. "Ben and Jen picked out and decorated a huge tree with the help of their children. Their home feels festive and looks gorgeous with decorations and everything lit up."

Lopez is the mother of 13-year-old twins Max and Emme, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony.

According to the source, Lopez wants to make the occasion special for the newly blended family.

"[Lopez] wants this year to be even more special than usual and to make new traditions of their own, both as a family and with Ben," the source said.