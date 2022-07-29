Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Newlywed Life: 'Unbelievably Happy,' Had 'The Best Time in Paris' (Exclusive)

Newlywed life looks good on Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez! The pair are absolutely smitten with one another in the afterglow of their surprise nuptials, with a source telling ET: "They feel like they are the only two people in the room, or world, right now."

"It's refreshing and sweet for their friends and family to see how much they love and care for one another," the source says. "Ben has been telling Jen how unbelievably happy he is that she is his wife," while Lopez's mother continues to gush that she "always knew Ben was the love of Jen's life" and is "so happy that Ben is officially part of the family."

Following a whirlwind wedding at A Little White Chapel in Las Vegas, Nevada on July 16, Affleck and Lopez jetted off to Paris for some rest and relaxation alongside their kids. A source told ET at the time that the trip was not a honeymoon, but just a vacation.

"Ben and Jen had the best time in Paris," a source now tells ET. "They went to the most popular restaurants and really had the time of their lives. It was so nice being away together with their kids and just eat, relax, celebrate Jen's birthday and have some time off from work. Jen and Ben both love Paris, and Jen especially finds it to be so romantic."

The source adds that their kids "had so much fun with them, too," while the couple still managed to make time to be alone together. The family was photographed enjoying a Seine river cruise, while Lopez and Affleck made headlines for their effortlessly chic date night style.

"Jen has been feeling great and wanted romantic and more laidback, sweet looks for their Paris trip," the source adds. "She didn't want to look exactly like how she does when she's in L.A., but also wanted easy, comfortable clothes because they were walking a lot around the city and exploring as a family."

Now it's back to reality for the Justice League actor, who was snapped on set with Jason Momoa for the upcoming production of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom this week.

Momoa took to Instagram Thursday afternoon to share two snapshots with Affleck -- dressed to the nines in a very Bruce Wayne-looking suit ensemble -- and celebrated getting to spend time with the actor yet again.

"REUNITED bruce and arthur. love u and miss u Ben," Momoa captioned the post, which also included a video, taken by the Aquaman star, that supposedly showed a WB backlot tour inadvertently seeing Affleck and Momoa, and discovering his involvement in the upcoming Aquaman film.

ET has reached out to WB for comment on Affleck's unexpected involvement in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom -- for which Momoa wrapped principal photography in January, and which is slated to hit theaters March 17, 2023.

Meanwhile, Lopez has reportedly continued her European travels with a family visit to Capri, Italy.