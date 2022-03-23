Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Getting Engaged Is an 'Ongoing Conversation' Between Them, Source Says

Another anillo from Ben Affleck may be on the way to Jennifer Lopez! A source tells ET that the A-list couple is making plans for their forever.

"Ben and Jen can't wait to spend the rest of their lives together and know that they were destined to be together,” the source says. “An engagement is on the table and it has been an ongoing conversation.”

Affleck, 49, and Lopez, 52, rekindled their romance in 2021, after calling off their engagement in 2004. The source adds that communication is key for the pair.

“They actively talk about what didn't work in the past and use those experiences to strengthen their relationship now, for the future and for the sake of themselves and their families,” the source adds. “They are committed to having a healthy, everlasting relationship.”

Another layer to the Deep Water actor and the Marry Me actress' love is their continued support. “Jen and Ben are incredibly supportive of each other,” the source notes.

“Ben is Jen’s number one fan and he completely champions her and always tells her how great she is. He loves talking about her different projects," the source shares. "She is a huge supporter of his too, but Ben really can't stop telling everyone how smart and hardworking she is.”

The source also adds that Affleck's first wife, Jennifer Garner, who is the mother of his children, Violet, Seraphina and Samuel, has given the pair her stamp of approval. “Jen Garner and Ben get along well. She is understanding and supportive of Jen and Ben's relationship,” the source says. “She knows Ben is doing well all around and at the end of the day, she just wants what's best for the kids and for things to be seamless and unproblematic. She wants everyone to be happy and healthy and her kids are always the priority."

“Everyone is feeling good at this point and looking forward to the future,” the source adds.

Lopez had all of Affleck’s love on Wednesday evening as she accepted the Icon Award at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. Affleck proudly joined the star’s daughter, Emme, and his son, Samuel, in the crowd and showed his support as she gave her speech and accepted her award.