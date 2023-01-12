'Bel-Air' Season 2: Saweetie to Appear, Brooklyn McLinn, Jazlyn Martin and Riele Downs to Guest Star

Bel-Air is coming back for its second season with some new faces! On Thursday, Peacock revealed that not only will rap star Saweetie make a cameo in the season premiere but three new actors have been cast in recurring roles.

Saweetie will star as herself in her appearance during the first episode of the season. It's not the rapper's first time on the small screen -- she's previously appeared in the Black-ish spinoff Grown-ish during the show's third season.

Cloak & Dagger's Brooklyn McLinn, This Is Us' Jazlyn Lopez Martin and Henry Danger's Riele Downs are all set to appear. McLinn will play Doc Hightower, a busy and driven basketball recruiter and AAU Coach who is impressed by Will's game at Bel-Air Academy; Martin will play Jackie, a South L.A. native whose street smarts put Will's Philly swagger to the test when they are introduced to each other at a Venice basketball tournament; and Downs will play Yazmin, the president of the Black Student Union at Bel-Air Academy who finds herself impressed by Carlton's contributions to the club.

The first teaser for the season was dropped in November. Season 2 picks up with Will (Jabari Banks) at a crossroads as a new figure comes into his life who challenges what he's learned in Bel-Air and competes for control of his influence. He juggles this while navigating his home life with the Banks family and trying to rebuild the trust that was broken at the end of last season.

Fans will see Will and Carlton's brotherhood start to evolve as they grow closer, but still challenge each other about their differences. The new installment will find Hilary evolving as she becomes more of a boss in her influencer world and how that spills over into her relationship with Jazz, while also highlighting the struggles around Viv and Phil balancing marriage and family while trying to forge their own career paths and reconnect to the things that are important to them.

Alongside Banks, who returns as Will Smith, Adrian Holmes, Cassandra Freeman, Olly Sholotan, Coco Jones, Akira Akbar, Jimmy Akingbola, Jordan L. Jones and Simone Joy Jones will return to reprise their roles from season 1.

Bel-Air season 2 premieres Feb. 23 on Peacock with three episodes, followed by a new episode every Thursday.