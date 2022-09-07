Behati Prinsloo Shows Off Baby Bump in Floral Dress While at Lunch With Adam Levine

Behati Prinsloo put her new baby bump on display! The model, who ET confirmed is expecting her third child with husband Adam Levine, put her pregnancy style on display during a lunch date with her husband. The 34-year-old beat the sweltering heat in Los Angeles in a blue floral-print dress.

Adding a little extra glam to her look, Prinsloo wore a pair of chic sunglasses. Behati and the “She Will Be Loved” singer tied the knot in 2014.

Levine, 42, and Prinsloo are already parents to two daughters, Dusty Rose, 5, and Gio Grace, 4.

During a conversation with ET last year, the proud mom dished about the possibility of expanding her family.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

"We always knew we wanted a second one. So I think for me in those two years, when I had two babies under the age of two, I was just like, 'Don't even think about it!' But I do also want five kids, but don't even think about it," Prinsloo said of growing their family, after initially pumping the breaks after baby No. 2. "You know what, 'Never say never.' We want a big family, who knows, we're leaving it up to fate and just what happens. What will happen, will happen. So there's no limits to it."

She continued, "I think it's just kind of where we are in our life. And with COVID too, I was just seeing them together, I'm like, 'Maybe we should have a third just to have more kids,' because it was so sweet to see [them together]. But then I don't know. Never say never."

The pair, who rarely post their daughters on social media, have yet to confirm the news or share any further details about their latest bundle.