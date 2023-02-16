Behati Prinsloo Shares Valentine's Day Photos After Welcoming Third Baby With Adam Levine

Behati Prinsloo had a pretty fun Valentine's Day. The new mom of three took to Instagram to show off her slimmed down frame less than a month after welcoming her third child with husband Adam Levine.

In the pics -- which she captioned, "🖤 VALENTINE’S DAY 🖤" -- the 34-year-old supermodel is wearing a sheer black dress with a crop top and thick black boots.

Though Levine isn't featured in the photos, it seems likely that he was nearby. Prinsloo posted pics of her husband's Maroon 5 bandmate, James Valentine, and his new bride, Alexis Novak, in wedding attire.

Earlier this month, Valentine and Novak shared that they eloped in a beautiful backyard ceremony, posting pictures in wedding looks.

But in Prinsloo's Valentine's Day post, Novak was seen in another wedding dress and veil, holding a bouquet of calla lilies.

Prinsloo and Novak also seemed to enjoy some arcade games, shooting basketballs in their festive attire.

In addition to the wedding-themed outing with pals, Prinsloo also posted a video of herself mixing up a Valentine's Day cocktail.

"It’s been a minute since I had a cocktail but figured Valentine’s Day was the perfect time to bring back out my Calirosa," Prinsloo wrote.

In late January, ET confirmed that Prinsloo and Levine had welcomed their third child.

After tying the knot in July 2014, the couple became parents first with now-6-year-old daughter Dusty, born in 2016, followed by 4-year-old daughter Gio, born in 2018.

Shortly after Prinsloo's pregnancy news broke in 2022, Sumner Stroh came forward claiming she had an affair with Levine for about a year and shared screenshots on TikTok of purported social media messages from the singer. In newer messages, he allegedly told her he wanted to name his third child Sumner if the baby was a boy. Other women also claimed that he had sent them messages on social media.

"A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air," Levine responded in a statement on social media. "I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life. In certain instances it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family."

Continued Levine, "My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naïve and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it. And we will get through it together."

As for Prinsloo, she has kept quiet about the scandal, but was seen arm in arm with Levine while backstage in Las Vegas at The Shaquille O'Neal Foundation’s The Event fundraiser in early October.