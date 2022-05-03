Becca Kufrin Reveals What Thomas Jacobs Has to Do Before They Can Get Engaged

Becca Kufrin needs Thomas Jacobs to do one thing before he gets down on one knee. On the latest episode of the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, the 32-year-old reality star revealed her pre-proposal requirement for her beau. Becca and Thomas developed their relationship on season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise, which aired last summer.

"He knows this, he needs to ask for my mother's blessing," Becca told her co-host, Michelle Young. "He can't get down on knee until that happens."

Another must for the proposal is that it be done in private, not public. Becca previously got engaged to Arie Luyendyk Jr. on his season of The Bachelor, and to Garrett Yrigoyen on her season of The Bachelorette.

"I've already done two very public engagements. I do not like that and I do not want that again. He's very well aware," she said of Thomas. "For me, I've been there done that. I think that the way I look at it is people sometimes look so much into the proposal and the wedding itself, and not the actual marriage."

"I'm at the point where I want to spend my life with him, I want to be with him, I don't need anything big, extravagant, public in any way," Becca added. "I just want it to be us. He knows that. I honestly didn't need to tell him that, he just knew from everything we've talked about, which is really nice."

As for when she thinks a proposal will happen, Becca said that it's "definitely on the horizon."

"We've talked about it. It's actually something we've talked about for quite a while now," she said. "He jokingly proposed with a paper clip ring once and I was like, 'I would say yes to his paper clip ring, except it cuts my finger all of the time.'"

The delay is due largely to Becca's schedule, as she was busy hosting the Bachelor Live on Stage tour, which recently wrapped.

"Life has just been so crazy right now with the tour. Obviously I've been all over, back-and-forth," she explained. "But I think we need to get back into a groove and settled. I think it would happen. I know it will one day. I just don't know when."

Becca additionally teased that, when the time does come, she doesn't know who will pop the question to whom, stating "He knows what I want. I know what he wants too. Who knows? I'm not all about the traditions, so we'll see."