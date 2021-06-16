'Beauty and the Beast' Prequel Series With Josh Gad and Luke Evans a Go at Disney Plus

A new Beauty and the Beast series is coming to Disney+. The streaming service announced on Wednesday that it has greenlit eight episodes of the limited musical series, which will see Josh Gad and Luke Evans reprise their respective roles of LeFou and Gaston from the 2017 film.

The series, which will begin production next spring, will also star newcomer Brianna Middleton as LeFou's stepsister, Tilly.

Set in the kingdom of Beauty and the Beast years before the events of the beloved musical, the series will follow Gaston and LeFou as they set off with Tilly after a surprising revelation from her past comes to light. The unlikely trio will go off on an unexpected journey filled with romance, comedy, and adventure, as they uncover mysteries of the past and face danger in the present.

"For anyone who’s ever wondered how a brute like Gaston and a goof like LeFou could have ever become friends and partners, or how a mystical enchantress came to cast that fateful spell on the prince-turned-beast, this series will finally provide those answers…and provoke a whole new set of questions," Gary Marsh, president and chief creative officer, Disney Branded Television, said.

"For three decades, this tale as old as time has inspired generations of fans around the world," Michael Paull, president, Disney+ and ESPN+, added. "We can’t wait to welcome our guests back to the magical and musical world of Beauty and the Beast for an all new chapter with LeFou, Gaston, and a fantastic new cast of characters."

Gad will executive produce and write the project, as well as serve as its co-showrunner, alongside Edward Kitsis and Adam Horowitz. Liesl Tommy, who is set to direct the first episode, will also executive produce the series. The project will feature an original soundtrack by composer Alan Menken and lyricist Glenn Slater, with the former also set to executive produce the series. Evans serves as a producer on the limited series, too.

"There are few more precious gems in the Disney library than this iconic franchise, and this prequel is both a love letter to what’s come before and its own spectacular adventure," Jonnie Davis, president, ABC Signature, said. "Josh, Eddy and Adam’s vision gives us a window into the origin of Luke’s Gaston and Josh’s LeFou with the twist of a new partner in crime -- Tilly, played by the luminous Briana Middleton."

"This dream team would not be complete without the genius Alan Menken returning to write even more glorious music for the franchise he helped create," he continued. "We’re so grateful to Gary, Ayo, Michael and everyone at Disney Branded Television and Disney+ for their unwavering support. We cannot wait to start shooting."

When ET spoke with Evans in February, the actor teased that the new series will feature "a very different story" that’s "going to be very unexpected and [introduce] some wonderful new characters."