Barron Hilton and Wife Tessa Welcome Baby No. 2

The Hilton family just welcomed its newest member.

Paris and Nicky Hilton's younger brother, Barron Hilton, is officially a dad of two. He and wife Tessa Hilton welcomed their baby boy on Sept. 4, according to an announcement she shared Tuesday via social media.

"Welcome to the world our little boy 💙 Caspian Barron Hilton 💙 Born 09/04/2022," she captioned photos of the newborn in the hospital.

Just last month, Tessa celebrated their little one on the way at a baby shower attended by fellow Hilton relatives, including Kathy Hilton and Nicky. "The most beautiful baby shower filled with so much love," the future mom of two wrote on Instagram. "We can’t wait to meet you our little angel."

In March 2020, just as the coronavirus pandemic spread in the United States, Tessa gave birth to their first child. "Welcome to the world our baby girl! Milou Alizée Hilton 03.11.2020," Tessa shared on social media at the time.

The youngster went on to serve as a flower girl in Aunt Paris' wedding to Carter Reum in November 2021. As Paris wrote on her Instagram Story, "Can't wait to meet my new nephew."