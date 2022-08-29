Barbie Ferreira's Next Project After 'Euphoria' Exit Revealed

Barbie Ferreira has joined the cast of the upcoming psychological thriller House of Spoils, Amazon Prime Video and Blumhouse Television announced on Monday. The casting news comes less than a week after Ferreira said she would not be returning for Euphoria's third season.

House of Spoils also stars Ariana DeBose, who plays an ambitious chef who "battles kitchen chaos, a dubious investor, crushing self doubts… and the powerful spirit of the estate's previous owner who threatens to sabotage her at every turn," the film's press release reads. Ferreira's specific role has not yet been announced, and production for the film will not begin until this fall.

Ferreira is best known for her role as Kat Hernandez on HBO's Euphoria. In the show's first season, the character explored her sexuality by starring in her own online videos and eventually starting to date classmate Ethan Daley. Kat had less screen time in season 2, but much of it focused on her struggles with body image that eventually resulted in a breakup with Ethan.

"After four years of getting to embody the most special and enigmatic character Kat, I'm having to say a very teary-eyed goodbye," Ferreira wrote on Instagram last week. "I hope many of you could see yourself in her like I did and that she brought you joy to see her journey into the character she is today."

"I put all my care and love into her and I hope you guys could feel it," she continued. "Love you Katherine Hernandez."

Prior to the announcement, The Daily Beast had reported on speculation that Ferreira and series creator Sam Levinson had a falling out on set.

Ferreira addressed the rumors head-on in an interview following the end of season 2. "I've seen so many different things and a lot of it is untrue and some of it's kind of like mundane little things," she told Insider.